453 W DESOTO STREET
Last updated May 4 2020 at 11:44 PM

453 W DESOTO STREET

453 West Desoto Street · No Longer Available
Location

453 West Desoto Street, Clermont, FL 34711
Indian Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
CUSTOM upstairs duplex features two OVER SIZED bedrooms and two full baths plus LARGE INSIDE LAUNDRY ROOM! This home has been recently completely remodeled with new paint, new flooring, new cabinets and new bathrooms! The great room is OVER SIZED and tile in all the main living areas and carpet only in the bedrooms. BRAND NEW stainless steel appliances and GRANITE in the KITCHEN this home has it all! ENJOY the views of CRYSTAL LAKE from many rooms. One car garage with door opener remote too! Close to restaurants, schools and shopping not to mention the Clermont Waterfront Park and all the downtown activities just blocks away! Come see this custom home TODAY! Rent includes pest control and lawn care.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 453 W DESOTO STREET have any available units?
453 W DESOTO STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clermont, FL.
What amenities does 453 W DESOTO STREET have?
Some of 453 W DESOTO STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 453 W DESOTO STREET currently offering any rent specials?
453 W DESOTO STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 453 W DESOTO STREET pet-friendly?
No, 453 W DESOTO STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clermont.
Does 453 W DESOTO STREET offer parking?
Yes, 453 W DESOTO STREET offers parking.
Does 453 W DESOTO STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 453 W DESOTO STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 453 W DESOTO STREET have a pool?
No, 453 W DESOTO STREET does not have a pool.
Does 453 W DESOTO STREET have accessible units?
No, 453 W DESOTO STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 453 W DESOTO STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 453 W DESOTO STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 453 W DESOTO STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 453 W DESOTO STREET does not have units with air conditioning.

