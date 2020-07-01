453 W DESOTO STREET

Amenities

CUSTOM upstairs duplex features two OVER SIZED bedrooms and two full baths plus LARGE INSIDE LAUNDRY ROOM! This home has been recently completely remodeled with new paint, new flooring, new cabinets and new bathrooms! The great room is OVER SIZED and tile in all the main living areas and carpet only in the bedrooms. BRAND NEW stainless steel appliances and GRANITE in the KITCHEN this home has it all! ENJOY the views of CRYSTAL LAKE from many rooms. One car garage with door opener remote too! Close to restaurants, schools and shopping not to mention the Clermont Waterfront Park and all the downtown activities just blocks away! Come see this custom home TODAY! Rent includes pest control and lawn care.