Fantastic home in Legends Country Club. Well kept 3 bed 2 bath with a den. This home features tile flooring in the living, den and wet areas. One bedroom has wood laminate flooring and the 2nd bedroom and master have new carpet. The kitchen has a new refrigerator and plenty of cabinet space. Enjoy the eat in space in the kitchen for meals or just to have coffee and enjoy not having rear neighbors. Internet and cable are included in the rental rate along with the clubhouse pool. This community is close to lots of shopping, restaurants, and doctors.