All apartments in Clermont
Find more places like 3796 Eversholt Street LAKE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Clermont, FL
/
3796 Eversholt Street LAKE
Last updated March 26 2019 at 10:34 AM

3796 Eversholt Street LAKE

3796 Eversholt Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Clermont
See all
Apartments with Gyms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryers
See all

Location

3796 Eversholt Street, Clermont, FL 34711
Kings Ridge

Amenities

dogs allowed
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3796 Eversholt Street LAKE Available 05/04/19 2 bedroom 2 bath single family home for rent 3796 Eversholt St. Clermont, FL. 34711 - Description: 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath Single Family Home at 3496 Eversholt Street Clermont, FL 34711 in Kings Ridge 55 Plus Community
Range, Refrigerator, Disposal, Central Heat and A/C, Call to schedule a showing. Dogs Allowed up to 20lbs. 55 Plus Community

For additional information, or to arrange a showing, please call our office at 407-298-9777 or for after hours call Rick Sein at 407-716-0459 or David Chatburn at 407-716-3890.

Application Instructions: RealSource Property Management only accepts online applications @ www.4rentorlando.com, that include your full application fee payment and 2 most recent pay stubs or proof of income uploaded to your application. If you cannot upload to the application it must be faxed to us at 407-298-9050 or emailed to Kathy.mgmt@gmail.com. at the time of application. Incomplete applications without application fee payment or proof of income will be deleted. All adults 18 years of age and older are required to submit an individual application

Driving Directions:Take Highway 50 West of the Florida Turnpike; Left onto Hancock road; Right onto Kings Ridge Blvd.; Right onto Eversholt Street

(RLNE2251748)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3796 Eversholt Street LAKE have any available units?
3796 Eversholt Street LAKE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clermont, FL.
What amenities does 3796 Eversholt Street LAKE have?
Some of 3796 Eversholt Street LAKE's amenities include dogs allowed, air conditioning, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3796 Eversholt Street LAKE currently offering any rent specials?
3796 Eversholt Street LAKE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3796 Eversholt Street LAKE pet-friendly?
Yes, 3796 Eversholt Street LAKE is pet friendly.
Does 3796 Eversholt Street LAKE offer parking?
No, 3796 Eversholt Street LAKE does not offer parking.
Does 3796 Eversholt Street LAKE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3796 Eversholt Street LAKE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3796 Eversholt Street LAKE have a pool?
No, 3796 Eversholt Street LAKE does not have a pool.
Does 3796 Eversholt Street LAKE have accessible units?
No, 3796 Eversholt Street LAKE does not have accessible units.
Does 3796 Eversholt Street LAKE have units with dishwashers?
No, 3796 Eversholt Street LAKE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3796 Eversholt Street LAKE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3796 Eversholt Street LAKE has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ashton Chase
16400 Nelson Park Dr
Clermont, FL 34714
Citrus Tower
1290 N Ridge Blvd
Clermont, FL 34711
Madison Clermont
600 River Birch Ct
Clermont, FL 34711
The Oaks on the Lake
145 Town Center Boulevard
Clermont, FL 34714
The Vineyards at Hammock Ridge
1480 Hammock Ridge Rd
Clermont, FL 34711
Advenir at Castle Hill
13600 Hartle Groves Pl
Clermont, FL 34711
Lofts at South Lake
831 Oakley Seaver Drive
Clermont, FL 34711
Vista at Lost Lake
2550 Citrus Tower Blvd
Clermont, FL 34711

Similar Pages

Clermont 1 BedroomsClermont 2 Bedrooms
Clermont Apartments with GymsClermont Dog Friendly Apartments
Clermont Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLOrlando, FLBrandon, FLKissimmee, FLLakeland, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLOcala, FLAlafaya, FLWesley Chapel, FL
Ocoee, FLWinter Garden, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLWinter Haven, FLFour Corners, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FL
Land O' Lakes, FLApopka, FLLake Mary, FLLongwood, FLValrico, FLSt. Cloud, FLHorizon West, FLLady Lake, FLDeLand, FLOak Ridge, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

College of Central FloridaFlorida Southern College
Orange Technical College-Mid Florida CampusOrange Technical College-Orlando Campus
Polk State College