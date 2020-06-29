Amenities

dogs allowed air conditioning range refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly

3796 Eversholt Street LAKE Available 05/04/19 2 bedroom 2 bath single family home for rent 3796 Eversholt St. Clermont, FL. 34711 - Description: 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath Single Family Home at 3496 Eversholt Street Clermont, FL 34711 in Kings Ridge 55 Plus Community

Range, Refrigerator, Disposal, Central Heat and A/C, Call to schedule a showing. Dogs Allowed up to 20lbs. 55 Plus Community



For additional information, or to arrange a showing, please call our office at 407-298-9777 or for after hours call Rick Sein at 407-716-0459 or David Chatburn at 407-716-3890.



Application Instructions: RealSource Property Management only accepts online applications @ www.4rentorlando.com, that include your full application fee payment and 2 most recent pay stubs or proof of income uploaded to your application. If you cannot upload to the application it must be faxed to us at 407-298-9050 or emailed to Kathy.mgmt@gmail.com. at the time of application. Incomplete applications without application fee payment or proof of income will be deleted. All adults 18 years of age and older are required to submit an individual application



Driving Directions:Take Highway 50 West of the Florida Turnpike; Left onto Hancock road; Right onto Kings Ridge Blvd.; Right onto Eversholt Street



(RLNE2251748)