Home
/
Clermont, FL
/
3778 Glenford Dr
Last updated April 12 2019 at 7:43 AM

3778 Glenford Dr

3778 Glenford Drive · No Longer Available
Clermont
Apartments with Gyms
Dog Friendly Apartments
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Washer-Dryers
Location

3778 Glenford Drive, Clermont, FL 34711
Somerset Estates

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath home for rent. This home has everything you can ever want. With a large backyard and good sized patio, you will fall in love with the space this home provides. Located in the Somerset Community you will enjoy the luxury that this community offers. This home is also located just a few doors down from the community pool. The house is complete with a refrigerator, microwave, stove, dishwasher, washing machine and dyer. If you have any questions regarding the home or if you would like to view them please call our office at (352) 241-7000 or visit our website at http://www.perfectrentalhomes.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3778 Glenford Dr have any available units?
3778 Glenford Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clermont, FL.
What amenities does 3778 Glenford Dr have?
Some of 3778 Glenford Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3778 Glenford Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3778 Glenford Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3778 Glenford Dr pet-friendly?
No, 3778 Glenford Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clermont.
Does 3778 Glenford Dr offer parking?
No, 3778 Glenford Dr does not offer parking.
Does 3778 Glenford Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3778 Glenford Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3778 Glenford Dr have a pool?
Yes, 3778 Glenford Dr has a pool.
Does 3778 Glenford Dr have accessible units?
No, 3778 Glenford Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3778 Glenford Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3778 Glenford Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 3778 Glenford Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 3778 Glenford Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
