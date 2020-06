Amenities

Nice Single Family Home in Gated Community with Swimming Pool and Fitness Center access. All Ground Maintenance included. All Appliances included. Great location near the Clermont / Winter Garden border. Majority of home on the first floor with a large open Bonus Room upstairs accessible towards the rear of the home. Large Master Bedroom suite. Well Maintained. Please call to make your appointment to see today!