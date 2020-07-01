345 Sky Valley Street

Amenities

Spacious 4 bedroom 3 full bathroom house in lovely Clermont. If you know Clermont you know it's got some fantastic views of the Hills and you'll be able to enjoy it in this large private backyard. This house has it all including a separate formal living and dining room, large kitchen with upgrades which will make cooking enjoyable each day. Master bedroom along with two other bedrooms are upstairs while one bedroom is downstairs. Carpeting throughout for your comfort. Close to everything including shopping and dining. Come home to Clermont.



Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.



