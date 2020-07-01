All apartments in Clermont
Last updated December 4 2019 at 5:05 PM

345 Sky Valley Street

345 Sky Valley Street · No Longer Available
Location

345 Sky Valley Street, Clermont, FL 34711
Skyridge Valley

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Spacious 4 bedroom 3 full bathroom house in lovely Clermont. If you know Clermont you know it's got some fantastic views of the Hills and you'll be able to enjoy it in this large private backyard. This house has it all including a separate formal living and dining room, large kitchen with upgrades which will make cooking enjoyable each day. Master bedroom along with two other bedrooms are upstairs while one bedroom is downstairs. Carpeting throughout for your comfort. Close to everything including shopping and dining. Come home to Clermont.

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 345 Sky Valley Street have any available units?
345 Sky Valley Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clermont, FL.
What amenities does 345 Sky Valley Street have?
Some of 345 Sky Valley Street's amenities include pet friendly, 24hr maintenance, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 345 Sky Valley Street currently offering any rent specials?
345 Sky Valley Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 345 Sky Valley Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 345 Sky Valley Street is pet friendly.
Does 345 Sky Valley Street offer parking?
No, 345 Sky Valley Street does not offer parking.
Does 345 Sky Valley Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 345 Sky Valley Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 345 Sky Valley Street have a pool?
No, 345 Sky Valley Street does not have a pool.
Does 345 Sky Valley Street have accessible units?
No, 345 Sky Valley Street does not have accessible units.
Does 345 Sky Valley Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 345 Sky Valley Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 345 Sky Valley Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 345 Sky Valley Street does not have units with air conditioning.

