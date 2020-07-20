All apartments in Clermont
Last updated May 12 2019 at 8:05 AM

2754 Eagle Lake Dr

2754 Eagle Lake Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2754 Eagle Lake Drive, Clermont, FL 34711
Lost Lake

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
pool
playground
media room
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
media room
pet friendly
Spacious Two Story Home right in the heart of Clermont with a nice open floor plan featuring beautiful hardwood laminate floors throughout much of the home. This home features a split floor plan and has a huge media room, perfect for entertaining. All the bedrooms are over sized. There is a nice size lanai and huge fenced in back yard. Freshly painted inside and outside. Bring your Big Boy Toys and enjoy a 4 car garage, just pull the boat into the garage and still have plenty of room for everything else. Community features a community pool and playground. Don't miss out on this one.

Listing Courtesy Of ALL REAL ESTATE & INVESTMENTS

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2754 Eagle Lake Dr have any available units?
2754 Eagle Lake Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clermont, FL.
What amenities does 2754 Eagle Lake Dr have?
Some of 2754 Eagle Lake Dr's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2754 Eagle Lake Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2754 Eagle Lake Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2754 Eagle Lake Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 2754 Eagle Lake Dr is pet friendly.
Does 2754 Eagle Lake Dr offer parking?
Yes, 2754 Eagle Lake Dr offers parking.
Does 2754 Eagle Lake Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2754 Eagle Lake Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2754 Eagle Lake Dr have a pool?
Yes, 2754 Eagle Lake Dr has a pool.
Does 2754 Eagle Lake Dr have accessible units?
No, 2754 Eagle Lake Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2754 Eagle Lake Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 2754 Eagle Lake Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2754 Eagle Lake Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 2754 Eagle Lake Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
