2754 Eagle Lake Dr

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly garage pool playground media room

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities parking playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage media room pet friendly

Spacious Two Story Home right in the heart of Clermont with a nice open floor plan featuring beautiful hardwood laminate floors throughout much of the home. This home features a split floor plan and has a huge media room, perfect for entertaining. All the bedrooms are over sized. There is a nice size lanai and huge fenced in back yard. Freshly painted inside and outside. Bring your Big Boy Toys and enjoy a 4 car garage, just pull the boat into the garage and still have plenty of room for everything else. Community features a community pool and playground. Don't miss out on this one.



Listing Courtesy Of ALL REAL ESTATE & INVESTMENTS



Call or Text (844) 326-7613

info@cbrentalhomes.com

www.cbrentalhomes.com



