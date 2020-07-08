2727 CEDARIDGE CIRCLE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage

Beautiful POOL Home in Hills of Clermont Subdivision, a gated community. Home is located on one of the nicest lots in the community with no rear neighbors and an awe-inspiring view towards Disney, with a perfect view of the fireworks every night. There are three bedrooms and a large den that can act as an additional bedroom. There are two full bathrooms. Vaulted ceilings, walk-in closet, garden tub, and dual sinks in the master. The home has vaulted ceilings, split bedroom floor plan, with french doors leading to the screened pool enclosure/covered patio, perfect for outdoor parties and grilling. The pool is solar heated with temperature controls. The pool is equipped with a LED color changing pool light. House is located close to shopping, South Lake Hospital, Nation Training Center (1 mile) and FL Turnpike. Call me for a showing 407-Four-8-nine-8089. Background, credit check, reference check, and income verification will be conducted. 1-2 year lease agreement.