Clermont, FL
2727 CEDARIDGE CIRCLE
Last updated May 8 2020 at 1:22 AM

2727 CEDARIDGE CIRCLE

2727 Cedaridge Cir · No Longer Available
Location

2727 Cedaridge Cir, Clermont, FL 34711

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Beautiful POOL Home in Hills of Clermont Subdivision, a gated community. Home is located on one of the nicest lots in the community with no rear neighbors and an awe-inspiring view towards Disney, with a perfect view of the fireworks every night. There are three bedrooms and a large den that can act as an additional bedroom. There are two full bathrooms. Vaulted ceilings, walk-in closet, garden tub, and dual sinks in the master. The home has vaulted ceilings, split bedroom floor plan, with french doors leading to the screened pool enclosure/covered patio, perfect for outdoor parties and grilling. The pool is solar heated with temperature controls. The pool is equipped with a LED color changing pool light. House is located close to shopping, South Lake Hospital, Nation Training Center (1 mile) and FL Turnpike. Call me for a showing 407-Four-8-nine-8089. Background, credit check, reference check, and income verification will be conducted. 1-2 year lease agreement.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2727 CEDARIDGE CIRCLE have any available units?
2727 CEDARIDGE CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clermont, FL.
What amenities does 2727 CEDARIDGE CIRCLE have?
Some of 2727 CEDARIDGE CIRCLE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2727 CEDARIDGE CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
2727 CEDARIDGE CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2727 CEDARIDGE CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 2727 CEDARIDGE CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clermont.
Does 2727 CEDARIDGE CIRCLE offer parking?
Yes, 2727 CEDARIDGE CIRCLE offers parking.
Does 2727 CEDARIDGE CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2727 CEDARIDGE CIRCLE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2727 CEDARIDGE CIRCLE have a pool?
Yes, 2727 CEDARIDGE CIRCLE has a pool.
Does 2727 CEDARIDGE CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 2727 CEDARIDGE CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 2727 CEDARIDGE CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2727 CEDARIDGE CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
Does 2727 CEDARIDGE CIRCLE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2727 CEDARIDGE CIRCLE does not have units with air conditioning.

