Home
/
Clermont, FL
/
2646 Eagle Lake Dr
Last updated April 13 2019 at 8:24 AM

2646 Eagle Lake Dr

2646 Eagle Lake Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2646 Eagle Lake Drive, Clermont, FL 34711
Lost Lake

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
walk in closets
pool
playground
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Come and see a great home with a large fenced in lot that is centrally located to so many shops and restaurants that Clermont has to offer. This house features 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, a 3 way split floor plan PLUS a pool! Your large master suite has its own office attached, as well as 2 large walk-in closets and an oversized bathroom with garden tub. The open concept family and kitchen area has surround sound built in to the ceiling, there is also a separate formal dining room, formal living area, and a large breakfast nook overlooking the backyard patio and pool. There is a large screened in patio which is pre-wired for a tv, and the pool deck is pre anchored for an additional pool screen. The area surrounding this neighborhood features A rated schools are all less than a 5 minute drive, along with HWY 27 and HWY 50 just minutes from your front door. This community features a playground, pool, and gorgeous walking path with amazing views of the Clermont hills. You donGÇÖt want to miss an amazing opportunity like this. Call today for your private showing!

Listing Courtesy Of HOMEVEST REALTY

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2646 Eagle Lake Dr have any available units?
2646 Eagle Lake Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clermont, FL.
What amenities does 2646 Eagle Lake Dr have?
Some of 2646 Eagle Lake Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2646 Eagle Lake Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2646 Eagle Lake Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2646 Eagle Lake Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 2646 Eagle Lake Dr is pet friendly.
Does 2646 Eagle Lake Dr offer parking?
No, 2646 Eagle Lake Dr does not offer parking.
Does 2646 Eagle Lake Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2646 Eagle Lake Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2646 Eagle Lake Dr have a pool?
Yes, 2646 Eagle Lake Dr has a pool.
Does 2646 Eagle Lake Dr have accessible units?
No, 2646 Eagle Lake Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2646 Eagle Lake Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 2646 Eagle Lake Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2646 Eagle Lake Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 2646 Eagle Lake Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
