Last updated January 14 2020 at 7:44 PM

2046 Knollcrest Drive

2046 Knollcrest Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2046 Knollcrest Avenue, Clermont, FL 34711
Skyridge Valley

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Great views from all around neighborhood where this 4 bedroom / 2 bathroom house is located. Upgraded gourmet island kitchen, granite counter tops, cherry cabinets, stainless steel appliances and more. Very close to all dining and shopping that Highway 50 in Clermont has to offer.

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Does 2046 Knollcrest Drive have any available units?
2046 Knollcrest Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clermont, FL.
What amenities does 2046 Knollcrest Drive have?
Some of 2046 Knollcrest Drive's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2046 Knollcrest Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2046 Knollcrest Drive is pet friendly.
