1940 Sunset Lane Available 04/01/19 Adorable 2/1 Cottage Like Home - Available April 1st. Adorable quaint 2 bedroom/1 bathroom with 692 sq ft living area in this updated cottage like home with charm and character within walking distance to Lake Minnehaha Chain of Lakes. Tenant will have use of the private beach,dock, boat ramp and swimming area. Custom tile throughout. Plenty of built-ins and storage to keep things organized. Full size stacked washer and dryer. Storage shed. Lawn care included. Close to everything.... Epic Theater, Shopping, Main Roads, etc. No Pets and No Smokers. The Owners who are Real Estate Professionals live next door and will be managing the property.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE1897688)