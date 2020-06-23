All apartments in Clermont
1940 Sunset Lane
1940 Sunset Lane

1940 Sunset Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1940 Sunset Lane, Clermont, FL 34711

Amenities

in unit laundry
recently renovated
media room
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
media room
1940 Sunset Lane Available 04/01/19 Adorable 2/1 Cottage Like Home - Available April 1st. Adorable quaint 2 bedroom/1 bathroom with 692 sq ft living area in this updated cottage like home with charm and character within walking distance to Lake Minnehaha Chain of Lakes. Tenant will have use of the private beach,dock, boat ramp and swimming area. Custom tile throughout. Plenty of built-ins and storage to keep things organized. Full size stacked washer and dryer. Storage shed. Lawn care included. Close to everything.... Epic Theater, Shopping, Main Roads, etc. No Pets and No Smokers. The Owners who are Real Estate Professionals live next door and will be managing the property.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE1897688)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1940 Sunset Lane have any available units?
1940 Sunset Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clermont, FL.
Is 1940 Sunset Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1940 Sunset Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1940 Sunset Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1940 Sunset Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clermont.
Does 1940 Sunset Lane offer parking?
No, 1940 Sunset Lane does not offer parking.
Does 1940 Sunset Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1940 Sunset Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1940 Sunset Lane have a pool?
No, 1940 Sunset Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1940 Sunset Lane have accessible units?
No, 1940 Sunset Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1940 Sunset Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1940 Sunset Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1940 Sunset Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1940 Sunset Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
