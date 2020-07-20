All apartments in Clermont
Clermont, FL
191 Nautica Mile Drive
191 Nautica Mile Drive

191 Nautica Mile Dr · No Longer Available
Location

191 Nautica Mile Dr, Clermont, FL 34711

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
pool
clubhouse
extra storage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
extra storage
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
pool
3 Story Townhome for Rent with Lake Access - This is a very nice three story townhome. The main living area is very open to the kitchen and dining area. There are also large French doors going out to the roof screened patio. The upper level is all the Master Suite. The master features double vanities, garden tub, separate shower, a large walk-in closet, an additional small room in the master, and private laundry room with additional storage. The lower level has so many possibilities...bonus room, man cave, in-law area. It features a family room, two bedrooms, bath, and laundry. Don't forget this is a lakefront community with access to Lake Minneola. It also features a community pool, club house and is gated. Don't miss out on this beautiful unit.

(RLNE3610290)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 191 Nautica Mile Drive have any available units?
191 Nautica Mile Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clermont, FL.
What amenities does 191 Nautica Mile Drive have?
Some of 191 Nautica Mile Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 191 Nautica Mile Drive currently offering any rent specials?
191 Nautica Mile Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 191 Nautica Mile Drive pet-friendly?
No, 191 Nautica Mile Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clermont.
Does 191 Nautica Mile Drive offer parking?
No, 191 Nautica Mile Drive does not offer parking.
Does 191 Nautica Mile Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 191 Nautica Mile Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 191 Nautica Mile Drive have a pool?
Yes, 191 Nautica Mile Drive has a pool.
Does 191 Nautica Mile Drive have accessible units?
No, 191 Nautica Mile Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 191 Nautica Mile Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 191 Nautica Mile Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 191 Nautica Mile Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 191 Nautica Mile Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
