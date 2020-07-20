191 Nautica Mile Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub extra storage patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry pool

3 Story Townhome for Rent with Lake Access - This is a very nice three story townhome. The main living area is very open to the kitchen and dining area. There are also large French doors going out to the roof screened patio. The upper level is all the Master Suite. The master features double vanities, garden tub, separate shower, a large walk-in closet, an additional small room in the master, and private laundry room with additional storage. The lower level has so many possibilities...bonus room, man cave, in-law area. It features a family room, two bedrooms, bath, and laundry. Don't forget this is a lakefront community with access to Lake Minneola. It also features a community pool, club house and is gated. Don't miss out on this beautiful unit.



