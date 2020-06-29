All apartments in Clermont
1638 NIGHTFALL DRIVE

1638 Nightfall Dr · No Longer Available
Location

1638 Nightfall Dr, Clermont, FL 34711

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Clean 3 Bederoom, 2 Bath home near South Lake Hospital, National Training Center and Lake Sumter State College. All appliances included. In fact the washer and dryer are brand new! The home offers: a formal dining room, a breakfast bar, a dinette overlooking the back yard, the master bathroom has a shower stall and a Jacuzzi tub, an inside laundry room, a covered and screened rear patio, a side entry garage and a wooded back yard. It's a short distance to the Lake Xpress bus stop, State Road 50 and/or US Highway 27. No smoking, no pets. Background and credit check required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1638 NIGHTFALL DRIVE have any available units?
1638 NIGHTFALL DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clermont, FL.
What amenities does 1638 NIGHTFALL DRIVE have?
Some of 1638 NIGHTFALL DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1638 NIGHTFALL DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
1638 NIGHTFALL DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1638 NIGHTFALL DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 1638 NIGHTFALL DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clermont.
Does 1638 NIGHTFALL DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 1638 NIGHTFALL DRIVE offers parking.
Does 1638 NIGHTFALL DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1638 NIGHTFALL DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1638 NIGHTFALL DRIVE have a pool?
No, 1638 NIGHTFALL DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 1638 NIGHTFALL DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 1638 NIGHTFALL DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1638 NIGHTFALL DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1638 NIGHTFALL DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1638 NIGHTFALL DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1638 NIGHTFALL DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
