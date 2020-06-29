1638 NIGHTFALL DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage range refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Clean 3 Bederoom, 2 Bath home near South Lake Hospital, National Training Center and Lake Sumter State College. All appliances included. In fact the washer and dryer are brand new! The home offers: a formal dining room, a breakfast bar, a dinette overlooking the back yard, the master bathroom has a shower stall and a Jacuzzi tub, an inside laundry room, a covered and screened rear patio, a side entry garage and a wooded back yard. It's a short distance to the Lake Xpress bus stop, State Road 50 and/or US Highway 27. No smoking, no pets. Background and credit check required.