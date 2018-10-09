1623 Nightfall

Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly walk in closets pool ceiling fan carpet

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan walk in closets Property Amenities pet friendly on-site laundry pool

Spacious True 4 Bedroom Pool Home Plus Office Space - Available Now! Lovely spacious Pool home has 4br/2ba plus an additional separate Office/Den. Screened Solar Heated Pool and Stunning Views. Kitchen fully equipped is open to family room that overlooks the pristine pool. Dining room and breakfast room. Inside laundry room. Laminate floors thru-out and carpet in the bedrooms. Ceiling fans. Master features a Jacuzzi tub to relax in, separate shower, extra counter space and good size walk in closet. Side fenced yard. Conveniently located near Hospital, Shopping, and Schools. Lawn care and Pool care included. Extra large extended rear lot with no close neighbors. Small dog might be considered. Sorry no cats allowed.



Phone/Text Phyllis 352-636-4211 or EliteRentalMngmt.2@gmail.com



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4867580)