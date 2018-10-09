All apartments in Clermont
Home
/
Clermont, FL
/
1623 Nightfall
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

1623 Nightfall

1623 Nightfall Drive · (352) 243-7277
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Clermont
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Parking
1 Bedrooms
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

1623 Nightfall Drive, Clermont, FL 34711

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 1623 Nightfall · Avail. now

$1,975

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2037 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
walk in closets
pool
ceiling fan
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pet friendly
on-site laundry
pool
Spacious True 4 Bedroom Pool Home Plus Office Space - Available Now! Lovely spacious Pool home has 4br/2ba plus an additional separate Office/Den. Screened Solar Heated Pool and Stunning Views. Kitchen fully equipped is open to family room that overlooks the pristine pool. Dining room and breakfast room. Inside laundry room. Laminate floors thru-out and carpet in the bedrooms. Ceiling fans. Master features a Jacuzzi tub to relax in, separate shower, extra counter space and good size walk in closet. Side fenced yard. Conveniently located near Hospital, Shopping, and Schools. Lawn care and Pool care included. Extra large extended rear lot with no close neighbors. Small dog might be considered. Sorry no cats allowed.

Phone/Text Phyllis 352-636-4211 or EliteRentalMngmt.2@gmail.com

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4867580)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1623 Nightfall have any available units?
1623 Nightfall has a unit available for $1,975 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1623 Nightfall have?
Some of 1623 Nightfall's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1623 Nightfall currently offering any rent specials?
1623 Nightfall isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1623 Nightfall pet-friendly?
Yes, 1623 Nightfall is pet friendly.
Does 1623 Nightfall offer parking?
No, 1623 Nightfall does not offer parking.
Does 1623 Nightfall have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1623 Nightfall does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1623 Nightfall have a pool?
Yes, 1623 Nightfall has a pool.
Does 1623 Nightfall have accessible units?
No, 1623 Nightfall does not have accessible units.
Does 1623 Nightfall have units with dishwashers?
No, 1623 Nightfall does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1623 Nightfall have units with air conditioning?
No, 1623 Nightfall does not have units with air conditioning.
