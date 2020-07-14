All apartments in Clermont
Last updated July 31 2019 at 9:06 PM

1552 Setting Sun Court

Location

1552 Setting Sun Court, Clermont, FL 34711

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
6 bedroom 3 bath home located in the beautiful area of Clermont. This home has too many upgrades to list. There is a 2 car garage, formal living and dining area, family room, and large open kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops. The master bath features a separate tub and shower and has double sinks.

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1552 Setting Sun Court have any available units?
1552 Setting Sun Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clermont, FL.
What amenities does 1552 Setting Sun Court have?
Some of 1552 Setting Sun Court's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1552 Setting Sun Court currently offering any rent specials?
1552 Setting Sun Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1552 Setting Sun Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 1552 Setting Sun Court is pet friendly.
Does 1552 Setting Sun Court offer parking?
Yes, 1552 Setting Sun Court offers parking.
Does 1552 Setting Sun Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1552 Setting Sun Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1552 Setting Sun Court have a pool?
No, 1552 Setting Sun Court does not have a pool.
Does 1552 Setting Sun Court have accessible units?
No, 1552 Setting Sun Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1552 Setting Sun Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 1552 Setting Sun Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1552 Setting Sun Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 1552 Setting Sun Court does not have units with air conditioning.
