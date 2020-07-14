1552 Setting Sun Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

6 bedroom 3 bath home located in the beautiful area of Clermont. This home has too many upgrades to list. There is a 2 car garage, formal living and dining area, family room, and large open kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops. The master bath features a separate tub and shower and has double sinks.



