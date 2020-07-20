Amenities

1541 Reflections Street Available 05/01/19 Spacious Home with 3 Car Garage Close to Hospital - Ready May 1st. Spacious 4br/2ba over 2300 sf living area in Lakeview Pointe Subdivision. Brand New Efficient AC System. The large den with double doors is used as the 4th bedroom, office or den. Easy care wood look porcelain tile floors thru out. Kitchen boasts tons of cabinet and counter space, closet pantry, counter bar open to the family room. Breakfast nook. Separate living/dining areas. Master bedroom features 2 separate over-sized walk in closets. Master bath includes double sinks, large soaker tub and separate shower. Ceiling fans. Inside laundry room. Welcoming front covered porch and relaxing large rear screened in patio. Huge corner lot with no immediate rear neighbors. Irrigation system. 3 car garage. Close to hospital & shopping. Community playground. Lawn care included. Small/medium dog considered with non-refundable pet fee.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE2781622)