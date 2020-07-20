All apartments in Clermont
Find more places like 1541 Reflections Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Clermont, FL
/
1541 Reflections Street
Last updated April 8 2019 at 11:54 AM

1541 Reflections Street

1541 Reflections Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Clermont
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

1541 Reflections Street, Clermont, FL 34711

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
playground
garage
pet friendly
1541 Reflections Street Available 05/01/19 Spacious Home with 3 Car Garage Close to Hospital - Ready May 1st. Spacious 4br/2ba over 2300 sf living area in Lakeview Pointe Subdivision. Brand New Efficient AC System. The large den with double doors is used as the 4th bedroom, office or den. Easy care wood look porcelain tile floors thru out. Kitchen boasts tons of cabinet and counter space, closet pantry, counter bar open to the family room. Breakfast nook. Separate living/dining areas. Master bedroom features 2 separate over-sized walk in closets. Master bath includes double sinks, large soaker tub and separate shower. Ceiling fans. Inside laundry room. Welcoming front covered porch and relaxing large rear screened in patio. Huge corner lot with no immediate rear neighbors. Irrigation system. 3 car garage. Close to hospital & shopping. Community playground. Lawn care included. Small/medium dog considered with non-refundable pet fee.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE2781622)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1541 Reflections Street have any available units?
1541 Reflections Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clermont, FL.
What amenities does 1541 Reflections Street have?
Some of 1541 Reflections Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1541 Reflections Street currently offering any rent specials?
1541 Reflections Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1541 Reflections Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1541 Reflections Street is pet friendly.
Does 1541 Reflections Street offer parking?
Yes, 1541 Reflections Street offers parking.
Does 1541 Reflections Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1541 Reflections Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1541 Reflections Street have a pool?
No, 1541 Reflections Street does not have a pool.
Does 1541 Reflections Street have accessible units?
No, 1541 Reflections Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1541 Reflections Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1541 Reflections Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1541 Reflections Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1541 Reflections Street has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ashton Chase
16400 Nelson Park Dr
Clermont, FL 34714
Citrus Tower
1290 N Ridge Blvd
Clermont, FL 34711
Madison Clermont
600 River Birch Ct
Clermont, FL 34711
The Oaks on the Lake
145 Town Center Boulevard
Clermont, FL 34714
The Vineyards at Hammock Ridge
1480 Hammock Ridge Rd
Clermont, FL 34711
Advenir at Castle Hill
13600 Hartle Groves Pl
Clermont, FL 34711
Lofts at South Lake
831 Oakley Seaver Drive
Clermont, FL 34711
Vista at Lost Lake
2550 Citrus Tower Blvd
Clermont, FL 34711

Similar Pages

Clermont 1 BedroomsClermont 2 Bedrooms
Clermont Apartments with GymsClermont Dog Friendly Apartments
Clermont Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLOrlando, FLBrandon, FLKissimmee, FLLakeland, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLOcala, FLAlafaya, FLWesley Chapel, FL
Ocoee, FLWinter Garden, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLWinter Haven, FLFour Corners, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FL
Land O' Lakes, FLApopka, FLLake Mary, FLLongwood, FLValrico, FLSt. Cloud, FLHorizon West, FLLady Lake, FLDeLand, FLOak Ridge, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

College of Central FloridaFlorida Southern College
Orange Technical College-Mid Florida CampusOrange Technical College-Orlando Campus
Polk State College