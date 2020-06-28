Amenities

1030 Sailing Bay Drive Available 10/08/19 4 Bedroom Home In Lakeview Pointe Clermont - This spacious 4 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home is tucked away in the beautiful community of Lakeview Pointe overlooking Jacks Lake. This home features a separate living room, dining room, kitchen with breakfast nook, a large loft area on the second floor and a huge master bedroom suite. The bedrooms are all located on the 2nd floor. The main living areas are on the 1st floor along with a half bathroom and 2 car garage. There is a covered patio off the kitchen nook with sliding glass doors which provides a stunning panoramic view from the top of a hill of Jacks Lake and the famous Citrus Tower.



Lakeview Pointe is conveniently located in a quiet community only minutes away from shopping, entertainment and major highways including 50 and 27, plus Florida's Turnpike is less than 6 miles drive. The community has a playground off Jacks lake Road. The Citrus Tower is an tower built in 1956 offering 360-degree views from its 226 ft.-high observation deck.



Lawn service is included!

No pets preferred.

Washer and Dryer, if applicable, are provided in as-is condition only.

Tenant is responsible for maintenance of water filtration system, if applicable.



IMPORTANT INFO: To complete an application, you need to provide a minimum credit score of 570, 2 years of employment history, 2 years of residential history, and your combined gross income should be at least 2.5 times the monthly rent amount. View full application criteria here: https://goo.gl/adpDzZ.



*Bonus Amenity Included* A portion of the resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.



No Pets Allowed



