Clermont, FL
1030 Sailing Bay Drive
Last updated October 2 2019 at 11:51 AM

1030 Sailing Bay Drive

1030 Sailing Bay Dr · No Longer Available
Clermont
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Parking
1 Bedrooms
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

1030 Sailing Bay Dr, Clermont, FL 34711

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
air conditioning
playground
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
playground
garage
1030 Sailing Bay Drive Available 10/08/19 4 Bedroom Home In Lakeview Pointe Clermont - This spacious 4 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home is tucked away in the beautiful community of Lakeview Pointe overlooking Jacks Lake. This home features a separate living room, dining room, kitchen with breakfast nook, a large loft area on the second floor and a huge master bedroom suite. The bedrooms are all located on the 2nd floor. The main living areas are on the 1st floor along with a half bathroom and 2 car garage. There is a covered patio off the kitchen nook with sliding glass doors which provides a stunning panoramic view from the top of a hill of Jacks Lake and the famous Citrus Tower.

Lakeview Pointe is conveniently located in a quiet community only minutes away from shopping, entertainment and major highways including 50 and 27, plus Florida's Turnpike is less than 6 miles drive. The community has a playground off Jacks lake Road. The Citrus Tower is an tower built in 1956 offering 360-degree views from its 226 ft.-high observation deck.

Lawn service is included!
No pets preferred.
Washer and Dryer, if applicable, are provided in as-is condition only.
Tenant is responsible for maintenance of water filtration system, if applicable.

IMPORTANT INFO: To complete an application, you need to provide a minimum credit score of 570, 2 years of employment history, 2 years of residential history, and your combined gross income should be at least 2.5 times the monthly rent amount. View full application criteria here: https://goo.gl/adpDzZ.

*Bonus Amenity Included* A portion of the resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4358605)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1030 Sailing Bay Drive have any available units?
1030 Sailing Bay Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clermont, FL.
What amenities does 1030 Sailing Bay Drive have?
Some of 1030 Sailing Bay Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1030 Sailing Bay Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1030 Sailing Bay Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1030 Sailing Bay Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1030 Sailing Bay Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clermont.
Does 1030 Sailing Bay Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1030 Sailing Bay Drive offers parking.
Does 1030 Sailing Bay Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1030 Sailing Bay Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1030 Sailing Bay Drive have a pool?
No, 1030 Sailing Bay Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1030 Sailing Bay Drive have accessible units?
No, 1030 Sailing Bay Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1030 Sailing Bay Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1030 Sailing Bay Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1030 Sailing Bay Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1030 Sailing Bay Drive has units with air conditioning.
