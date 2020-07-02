923 Pinellas Street

Amenities

Beautiful Historic Clearwater Home - Welcome home to this beautiful, historic 2 bedroom 1 Bath Clearwater home, located close to legendary Clearwater Beach! This newly renovated home features a new kitchen with fridge, stove and oven, newly renovated floors and large, fenced-in back yard. Other features include ceiling fans, large open windows and beautiful landscaping.



Rent is $1,400.00 a month, and a $1,400.00 security deposit is required prior to move-in. No smoking allowed. Small dogs (under 20 lbs.) allowed with $350.00 pet fee and pet insurance required.



View the walk-through video here: https://youtu.be/xWf2PymRNys



Please note: Background checks are required for all adults residing in the house. Application fee is $50.00 per adult, and any applicants with evictions on record will be denied. Please call with any questions. Thank you!



Unfortunately, this property is not part of the Section 8 program.



Jeff: 813-390-9670, Call or Text.



(RLNE5457094)