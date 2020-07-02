All apartments in Clearwater
923 Pinellas Street
Last updated February 1 2020 at 12:07 PM

923 Pinellas Street

923 Pinellas Street · No Longer Available
Location

923 Pinellas Street, Clearwater, FL 33756

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
ceiling fan
range
oven
refrigerator
Beautiful Historic Clearwater Home - Welcome home to this beautiful, historic 2 bedroom 1 Bath Clearwater home, located close to legendary Clearwater Beach! This newly renovated home features a new kitchen with fridge, stove and oven, newly renovated floors and large, fenced-in back yard. Other features include ceiling fans, large open windows and beautiful landscaping.

Rent is $1,400.00 a month, and a $1,400.00 security deposit is required prior to move-in. No smoking allowed. Small dogs (under 20 lbs.) allowed with $350.00 pet fee and pet insurance required.

View the walk-through video here: https://youtu.be/xWf2PymRNys

Please note: Background checks are required for all adults residing in the house. Application fee is $50.00 per adult, and any applicants with evictions on record will be denied. Please call with any questions. Thank you!

Unfortunately, this property is not part of the Section 8 program.

Jeff: 813-390-9670, Call or Text.

(RLNE5457094)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 923 Pinellas Street have any available units?
923 Pinellas Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clearwater, FL.
How much is rent in Clearwater, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Clearwater Rent Report.
What amenities does 923 Pinellas Street have?
Some of 923 Pinellas Street's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 923 Pinellas Street currently offering any rent specials?
923 Pinellas Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 923 Pinellas Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 923 Pinellas Street is pet friendly.
Does 923 Pinellas Street offer parking?
No, 923 Pinellas Street does not offer parking.
Does 923 Pinellas Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 923 Pinellas Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 923 Pinellas Street have a pool?
No, 923 Pinellas Street does not have a pool.
Does 923 Pinellas Street have accessible units?
No, 923 Pinellas Street does not have accessible units.
Does 923 Pinellas Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 923 Pinellas Street does not have units with dishwashers.

