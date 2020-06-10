" BACK ON THE MARKET" Wonderful 1st floor 1 bedroom unit with inside washer and dryer provided. Open kitchen and living room. Ample parking including a designated carport. private yard. Close to corner of M.L.K and Druid. easy go to for Clearwater of major highway. New Fridge to be in stall mid Novemeber. Unit sits behind 914 Druid. Income required 2.5x rent
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
What amenities does 920 DRUID ROAD E have?
Some of 920 DRUID ROAD E's amenities include in unit laundry, carport, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
