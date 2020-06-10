All apartments in Clearwater
Home
/
Clearwater, FL
/
920 DRUID ROAD E
Last updated December 6 2019 at 11:55 PM

920 DRUID ROAD E

920 Druid Road · No Longer Available
Location

920 Druid Road, Clearwater, FL 33756

Amenities

in unit laundry
carport
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
parking
" BACK ON THE MARKET" Wonderful 1st floor 1 bedroom unit with inside washer and dryer provided. Open kitchen and living room. Ample parking including a designated carport. private yard. Close to corner of M.L.K and Druid. easy go to for Clearwater of major highway. New Fridge to be in stall mid Novemeber. Unit sits behind 914 Druid. Income required 2.5x rent

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 920 DRUID ROAD E have any available units?
920 DRUID ROAD E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clearwater, FL.
How much is rent in Clearwater, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Clearwater Rent Report.
What amenities does 920 DRUID ROAD E have?
Some of 920 DRUID ROAD E's amenities include in unit laundry, carport, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 920 DRUID ROAD E currently offering any rent specials?
920 DRUID ROAD E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 920 DRUID ROAD E pet-friendly?
No, 920 DRUID ROAD E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clearwater.
Does 920 DRUID ROAD E offer parking?
Yes, 920 DRUID ROAD E offers parking.
Does 920 DRUID ROAD E have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 920 DRUID ROAD E offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 920 DRUID ROAD E have a pool?
No, 920 DRUID ROAD E does not have a pool.
Does 920 DRUID ROAD E have accessible units?
No, 920 DRUID ROAD E does not have accessible units.
Does 920 DRUID ROAD E have units with dishwashers?
No, 920 DRUID ROAD E does not have units with dishwashers.

