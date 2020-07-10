All apartments in Clearwater
911 1/2 Pine Street
Last updated June 9 2020 at 7:30 AM

911 1/2 Pine Street

911 1/2 Pine St · No Longer Available
Location

911 1/2 Pine St, Clearwater, FL 33756

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This updated 2 bedroom unit features neutral throughout, beautiful wood flooring in the living room and bedrooms, tiles in the kitchen and bath and lovely room archways. The bright and airy kitchen offers pretty white cabinets with faux grant countertops and exits to a quiet fenced patio area. The bath has an updated tiled shower with glass enclosure. This terrific find is conveniently located just minutes away from Downtown Clearwater, Coachman Park and the areas beautiful beaches! Easy access to US 19 and the Clearwater Memorial Causeway! Move in and enjoy! Water, sewer and stack-able washer and dryer all included in the rent! For more information, please call Anna Engle with Home Locators at 813-520-0614.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 911 1/2 Pine Street have any available units?
911 1/2 Pine Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clearwater, FL.
How much is rent in Clearwater, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Clearwater Rent Report.
What amenities does 911 1/2 Pine Street have?
Some of 911 1/2 Pine Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 911 1/2 Pine Street currently offering any rent specials?
911 1/2 Pine Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 911 1/2 Pine Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 911 1/2 Pine Street is pet friendly.
Does 911 1/2 Pine Street offer parking?
No, 911 1/2 Pine Street does not offer parking.
Does 911 1/2 Pine Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 911 1/2 Pine Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 911 1/2 Pine Street have a pool?
No, 911 1/2 Pine Street does not have a pool.
Does 911 1/2 Pine Street have accessible units?
No, 911 1/2 Pine Street does not have accessible units.
Does 911 1/2 Pine Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 911 1/2 Pine Street does not have units with dishwashers.

