911 1/2 Pine Street

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This updated 2 bedroom unit features neutral throughout, beautiful wood flooring in the living room and bedrooms, tiles in the kitchen and bath and lovely room archways. The bright and airy kitchen offers pretty white cabinets with faux grant countertops and exits to a quiet fenced patio area. The bath has an updated tiled shower with glass enclosure. This terrific find is conveniently located just minutes away from Downtown Clearwater, Coachman Park and the areas beautiful beaches! Easy access to US 19 and the Clearwater Memorial Causeway! Move in and enjoy! Water, sewer and stack-able washer and dryer all included in the rent! For more information, please call Anna Engle with Home Locators at 813-520-0614.