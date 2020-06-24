909 PINELLAS STREET

Amenities
Rustic 2 Bedroom 1 Bath FURNISHED Home with a detached 1 Car Garage. Open Living Room with Original hardwood Floors and Tiled Area.
Remodeled Kitchen with New Cabinets and Countertops. New Microwave and Stove. Dining/Den/Office Area. This Home is WiFi Connected and included in the monthly rent. New Washer & Dryer in the Detached Garage. Property is available beginning 2/1/2020. Open Yard with Partial Fencing. Florida Cottage Living with Easy Access to Downtown Clearwater, Area Beaches, Morton Plant Hospital, Shopping and Entertainment.