Clearwater, FL
909 PINELLAS STREET
Last updated January 21 2020 at 10:28 PM

909 PINELLAS STREET

909 Pinellas Street · No Longer Available
Location

909 Pinellas Street, Clearwater, FL 33756

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
microwave
internet access
Unit Amenities
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
Rustic 2 Bedroom 1 Bath FURNISHED Home with a detached 1 Car Garage. Open Living Room with Original hardwood Floors and Tiled Area.
Remodeled Kitchen with New Cabinets and Countertops. New Microwave and Stove. Dining/Den/Office Area. This Home is WiFi Connected and included in the monthly rent. New Washer & Dryer in the Detached Garage. Property is available beginning 2/1/2020. Open Yard with Partial Fencing. Florida Cottage Living with Easy Access to Downtown Clearwater, Area Beaches, Morton Plant Hospital, Shopping and Entertainment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 909 PINELLAS STREET have any available units?
909 PINELLAS STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clearwater, FL.
How much is rent in Clearwater, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Clearwater Rent Report.
What amenities does 909 PINELLAS STREET have?
Some of 909 PINELLAS STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 909 PINELLAS STREET currently offering any rent specials?
909 PINELLAS STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 909 PINELLAS STREET pet-friendly?
No, 909 PINELLAS STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clearwater.
Does 909 PINELLAS STREET offer parking?
Yes, 909 PINELLAS STREET offers parking.
Does 909 PINELLAS STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 909 PINELLAS STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 909 PINELLAS STREET have a pool?
No, 909 PINELLAS STREET does not have a pool.
Does 909 PINELLAS STREET have accessible units?
No, 909 PINELLAS STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 909 PINELLAS STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 909 PINELLAS STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
