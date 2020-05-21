All apartments in Clearwater
Last updated April 18 2019 at 10:24 PM

909 PINE STREET

909 Pine Street · No Longer Available
Location

909 Pine Street, Clearwater, FL 33756

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming 1920's Vintage Building - Near Downtown CLEARWATER!

2nd floor VERY SPACIOUS 650 sqft 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom condo with beautiful hardwood flooring in the main area, lovely tiles in the kitchen and includes WATER in the rent! This super cute property features an open living room, kitchen with a cafe-style dining area, utility room with stack-able washer and dryer (and perfect for extra storage) and bath with shower/tub combo. Wonderfully convenient to Downtown Clearwater, Coachman Park and the areas beautiful beaches! Easy access to US 19 and the Clearwater Memorial Causeway! Move in and enjoy!

Very small and well behaved pets welcome.

This is a smoke free home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 909 PINE STREET have any available units?
909 PINE STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clearwater, FL.
How much is rent in Clearwater, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Clearwater Rent Report.
What amenities does 909 PINE STREET have?
Some of 909 PINE STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 909 PINE STREET currently offering any rent specials?
909 PINE STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 909 PINE STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 909 PINE STREET is pet friendly.
Does 909 PINE STREET offer parking?
No, 909 PINE STREET does not offer parking.
Does 909 PINE STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 909 PINE STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 909 PINE STREET have a pool?
No, 909 PINE STREET does not have a pool.
Does 909 PINE STREET have accessible units?
No, 909 PINE STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 909 PINE STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 909 PINE STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
