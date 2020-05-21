909 PINE STREET

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly ceiling fan extra storage microwave

Unit Amenities ceiling fan extra storage hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Charming 1920's Vintage Building - Near Downtown CLEARWATER!



2nd floor VERY SPACIOUS 650 sqft 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom condo with beautiful hardwood flooring in the main area, lovely tiles in the kitchen and includes WATER in the rent! This super cute property features an open living room, kitchen with a cafe-style dining area, utility room with stack-able washer and dryer (and perfect for extra storage) and bath with shower/tub combo. Wonderfully convenient to Downtown Clearwater, Coachman Park and the areas beautiful beaches! Easy access to US 19 and the Clearwater Memorial Causeway! Move in and enjoy!



Very small and well behaved pets welcome.



This is a smoke free home!