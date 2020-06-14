All apartments in Clearwater
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:20 PM

845 S GULFVIEW BOULEVARD

845 South Gulfview Boulevard · (727) 443-0032
Location

845 South Gulfview Boulevard, Clearwater, FL 33767
Clearwater Beach

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 312 · Avail. now

$3,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1074 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
This is the view you have been waiting for!! This rarely available two bedroom, two bathroom, end unit with balcony, has beautiful upgrades, unobstructed views of the pool area, and private beach. This unit also comes with a designated covered parking space. You will be living the Florida dream lounging by the pool or on the beach, you'll also be within walking distance to the best restaurants, shopping and all that Clearwater Beach has to offer. This rental will be available again May 12th, 2020. January, February, March and April $3500 per month, all other months $2000 per month. (90 day minimum) Rates may vary. Owner will also consider a long-term lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 845 S GULFVIEW BOULEVARD have any available units?
845 S GULFVIEW BOULEVARD has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Clearwater, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Clearwater Rent Report.
What amenities does 845 S GULFVIEW BOULEVARD have?
Some of 845 S GULFVIEW BOULEVARD's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 845 S GULFVIEW BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
845 S GULFVIEW BOULEVARD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 845 S GULFVIEW BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
No, 845 S GULFVIEW BOULEVARD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clearwater.
Does 845 S GULFVIEW BOULEVARD offer parking?
Yes, 845 S GULFVIEW BOULEVARD does offer parking.
Does 845 S GULFVIEW BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 845 S GULFVIEW BOULEVARD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 845 S GULFVIEW BOULEVARD have a pool?
Yes, 845 S GULFVIEW BOULEVARD has a pool.
Does 845 S GULFVIEW BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 845 S GULFVIEW BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 845 S GULFVIEW BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 845 S GULFVIEW BOULEVARD has units with dishwashers.
