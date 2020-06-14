845 S GULFVIEW BOULEVARD

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated pool ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill

This is the view you have been waiting for!! This rarely available two bedroom, two bathroom, end unit with balcony, has beautiful upgrades, unobstructed views of the pool area, and private beach. This unit also comes with a designated covered parking space. You will be living the Florida dream lounging by the pool or on the beach, you'll also be within walking distance to the best restaurants, shopping and all that Clearwater Beach has to offer. This rental will be available again May 12th, 2020. January, February, March and April $3500 per month, all other months $2000 per month. (90 day minimum) Rates may vary. Owner will also consider a long-term lease.