Nice and Bright Second Floor 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Condo that overlooks Golf Course. Tiled flooring throughout main living area. Updated Kitchen with newer Appliances. Separate Dining Area with Kitchen Past Through. Balcony with Storage Closet. Unit also overlooks Community Pond. Water, Sewer, Trash, Pool and Lawn Care included in the monthly rent. Community Laundry Room with Coin Operated Machines. This Condo is Centrally Located with easy access to Area Beaches, Shopping & Entertainment.