827 Padua Ln

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage gym

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities gym on-site laundry parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

Call Thomas Gaspari at 727 642 3678 This 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath condo is seated in the heart of Clearwater- walking distance to shops, restaurants and America's #1 Beach! Wood floors throughout the lower level and carpet in all bedrooms. Beautiful tile work in master bathroom, Balcony connected to Master Bedroom and spacious closets. Canopied patio downstairs, connected garage and interior laundry room. Pets will be considered. This property has a fitness center and a community pool! Call us today to schedule a showing