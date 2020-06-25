All apartments in Clearwater
827 Padua Ln
Last updated May 29 2019 at 7:43 AM

827 Padua Ln

827 Padua Ln · No Longer Available
Location

827 Padua Ln, Clearwater, FL 33756

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Call Thomas Gaspari at 727 642 3678 This 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath condo is seated in the heart of Clearwater- walking distance to shops, restaurants and America's #1 Beach! Wood floors throughout the lower level and carpet in all bedrooms. Beautiful tile work in master bathroom, Balcony connected to Master Bedroom and spacious closets. Canopied patio downstairs, connected garage and interior laundry room. Pets will be considered. This property has a fitness center and a community pool! Call us today to schedule a showing

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 827 Padua Ln have any available units?
827 Padua Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clearwater, FL.
How much is rent in Clearwater, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Clearwater Rent Report.
What amenities does 827 Padua Ln have?
Some of 827 Padua Ln's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 827 Padua Ln currently offering any rent specials?
827 Padua Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 827 Padua Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 827 Padua Ln is pet friendly.
Does 827 Padua Ln offer parking?
Yes, 827 Padua Ln offers parking.
Does 827 Padua Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 827 Padua Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 827 Padua Ln have a pool?
Yes, 827 Padua Ln has a pool.
Does 827 Padua Ln have accessible units?
No, 827 Padua Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 827 Padua Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 827 Padua Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
