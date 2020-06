Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool bbq/grill

A gorgeous condo with a water view of the intercoastal waterway. A 3/2 beautifully decorated condo in coastal setting with an open floor plan. This property has huge balcony to enjoy Florida mornings. This condo has all the amenities you want, a hug saltwater pool and workout room with nautilus machines and free weights. The clubhouse room looks out over the water and is fully equipped for any party, with a grill on side. Under building parking. This condo is fully furnished with all you need. Call for more information.