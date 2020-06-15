All apartments in Clearwater
664 MANDALAY AVENUE
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:28 PM

664 MANDALAY AVENUE

664 Mandalay Avenue · (727) 330-4727
Location

664 Mandalay Avenue, Clearwater, FL 33767
Clearwater Beach

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,850

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1632 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
pool
tennis court
2 Bedroom 1 Bath, Extra Clean, Updated Kitchen, Washer/Dryer, ONE BLOCK TO THE BEACH! This condo is located on the number one rated beach, voted by TripAdvisor in 2019. Clearwater Beach has many vacation activities for tenants, including a wide variety of restaurants, charter fishing trips, dolphin watching tours, jet skiing, and more. The Clearwater Beach Aquarium is nearby, Winter and Hope the famous dolphins reside there. Clearwater Recreation Center is nearby with a lap pool, tennis courts, gym and many other activities to enjoy during your stay.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 664 MANDALAY AVENUE have any available units?
664 MANDALAY AVENUE has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Clearwater, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Clearwater Rent Report.
What amenities does 664 MANDALAY AVENUE have?
Some of 664 MANDALAY AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 664 MANDALAY AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
664 MANDALAY AVENUE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 664 MANDALAY AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 664 MANDALAY AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clearwater.
Does 664 MANDALAY AVENUE offer parking?
No, 664 MANDALAY AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 664 MANDALAY AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 664 MANDALAY AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 664 MANDALAY AVENUE have a pool?
Yes, 664 MANDALAY AVENUE has a pool.
Does 664 MANDALAY AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 664 MANDALAY AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 664 MANDALAY AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 664 MANDALAY AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
