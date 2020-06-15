664 MANDALAY AVENUE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities gym pool tennis court

2 Bedroom 1 Bath, Extra Clean, Updated Kitchen, Washer/Dryer, ONE BLOCK TO THE BEACH! This condo is located on the number one rated beach, voted by TripAdvisor in 2019. Clearwater Beach has many vacation activities for tenants, including a wide variety of restaurants, charter fishing trips, dolphin watching tours, jet skiing, and more. The Clearwater Beach Aquarium is nearby, Winter and Hope the famous dolphins reside there. Clearwater Recreation Center is nearby with a lap pool, tennis courts, gym and many other activities to enjoy during your stay.