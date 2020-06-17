All apartments in Clearwater
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:28 PM

661 POINSETTIA AVENUE

661 Poinsettia Avenue · (727) 557-9012
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

661 Poinsettia Avenue, Clearwater, FL 33767
Clearwater Beach

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 304 · Avail. now

$2,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 948 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
ice maker
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
internet access
Vacation Rental. NOT AVAILABLE UNTIL APRIL 17TH 2020. APRIL 17TH 2020- MAY 31ST 2020 $2500/MONTH. JUNE 1ST-AUGUST 31ST 2020 $2000/MONTH. SEPTEMBER 1ST 2020- NOVEMBER 30TH $2500/MONTH. DECEMBER 1ST 2020- JANUARY 31ST $3000/MONTH. FEBRUARY 1ST 2021- MARCH 31ST 2021 $3500/MONTH. (13% Rental Tax will be added to list price for all rentals under 6 months) All TVs are Smart TVs, Cable/WiFi Provided, Ceilings Fans, Linens, All Kitchenware, Beach Chairs, Fishing Poles. No Age Restrictions. One Block Away from Clearwater Beach. Voted Florida's Best Beach Town and Ranked Among Americas Most Beautiful Beaches. Enjoy Parasailing, Fishing, Boat Tours, Marine Wild-Life Adventures, Famous Pirate Ship Tour, Dolphin Watching. Rent Paddle Boats, Snorkeling and Scuba Gear, Wave Runners, or Kayak Through Bay Islands. Even Take Group or Individual Lessons at Clearwater Sailing Center. Clearwater's Marina Has 200+ Boat Slips With 23 Slips Available for Transient Boaters W/Gas, Showers and More. Visit the Famous Clearwater Marine Aquarium, Clearwater Yacht Club or any of the Semi-Private and Public Golf Courses, Phillie's Spring Training. Be Amazed by Beautiful Sunsets At Pier 60, Home of Daily Festivals With Street Performers, Musicians, Handmade Treasures and Free Sunset Movies Saturdays and Sundays.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 661 POINSETTIA AVENUE have any available units?
661 POINSETTIA AVENUE has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Clearwater, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Clearwater Rent Report.
What amenities does 661 POINSETTIA AVENUE have?
Some of 661 POINSETTIA AVENUE's amenities include dishwasher, ceiling fan, and bbq/grill. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 661 POINSETTIA AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
661 POINSETTIA AVENUE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 661 POINSETTIA AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 661 POINSETTIA AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clearwater.
Does 661 POINSETTIA AVENUE offer parking?
No, 661 POINSETTIA AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 661 POINSETTIA AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 661 POINSETTIA AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 661 POINSETTIA AVENUE have a pool?
No, 661 POINSETTIA AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 661 POINSETTIA AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 661 POINSETTIA AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 661 POINSETTIA AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 661 POINSETTIA AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
