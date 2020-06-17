661 POINSETTIA AVENUE

Amenities

Vacation Rental. NOT AVAILABLE UNTIL APRIL 17TH 2020. APRIL 17TH 2020- MAY 31ST 2020 $2500/MONTH. JUNE 1ST-AUGUST 31ST 2020 $2000/MONTH. SEPTEMBER 1ST 2020- NOVEMBER 30TH $2500/MONTH. DECEMBER 1ST 2020- JANUARY 31ST $3000/MONTH. FEBRUARY 1ST 2021- MARCH 31ST 2021 $3500/MONTH. (13% Rental Tax will be added to list price for all rentals under 6 months) All TVs are Smart TVs, Cable/WiFi Provided, Ceilings Fans, Linens, All Kitchenware, Beach Chairs, Fishing Poles. No Age Restrictions. One Block Away from Clearwater Beach. Voted Florida's Best Beach Town and Ranked Among Americas Most Beautiful Beaches. Enjoy Parasailing, Fishing, Boat Tours, Marine Wild-Life Adventures, Famous Pirate Ship Tour, Dolphin Watching. Rent Paddle Boats, Snorkeling and Scuba Gear, Wave Runners, or Kayak Through Bay Islands. Even Take Group or Individual Lessons at Clearwater Sailing Center. Clearwater's Marina Has 200+ Boat Slips With 23 Slips Available for Transient Boaters W/Gas, Showers and More. Visit the Famous Clearwater Marine Aquarium, Clearwater Yacht Club or any of the Semi-Private and Public Golf Courses, Phillie's Spring Training. Be Amazed by Beautiful Sunsets At Pier 60, Home of Daily Festivals With Street Performers, Musicians, Handmade Treasures and Free Sunset Movies Saturdays and Sundays.