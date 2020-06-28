All apartments in Clearwater
Last updated November 20 2019 at 6:06 AM

606 WELLS COURT

606 Wells Court · No Longer Available
Location

606 Wells Court, Clearwater, FL 33756

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Newer spectacular private gated condominium community in a pedestrian friendly environment consisting of three buildings offering 48 upscale flats that are Mediterranean-style architecture and maintenance-free living. This magnificent 1,588 square feet 2 Bedroom/ 2 Bath plus Den/Office, or third bedroom. 2th floor condo unit offers very bright spacious open floor plan. The huge kitchen is a chef’s dream with lots of counter space, granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. The Master bath has a large garden tub and a walk-in shower and dual sinks. Inside Laundry room also features a 2 car garage .This Complex also has a Beautiful Club House with a fully equipped kitchen for entertaining, a fitness room, a gorgeous heated pool,. A few minute walk to the grocery store and shopping centers. Just a bike ride or the ferry that takes you to Clearwater Beach which was voted the “Best Beach in the USA” small pet welcome

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

