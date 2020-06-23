525 Yelvington Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony parking air conditioning ceiling fan bbq/grill

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan furnished in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking bbq/grill internet access

Available March 1-2020 FULL FURNISHED, Large 2 Bedroom / 1 Bathroom, .Sleep 7, Welcome Pets , quiet and secure neighborhood, VERY LARGE PARKING SPACE, Sleep 7 , Queen size pull out Couch and 50 TV on living room, 40 TV Main Bedroom , Private Patio with Fence and BBQ area, Fats Internet , Local TV & Firestick internet TV, Washer and Dryer OnSite. Central A/C. Portable Pack and Play with Wheels 2X 3.5for babies, House is Fully Stack for 6 People with all of the essentials ( linens, cooking pots, silverware, towels, blankets, coffee maker, plates etc...) Tenant will be responsible for Electrical and Water Sewer bill every month. Smoke Allow only OUTSIDE on the Patio,



Refundable Deposit



Tenant pay for utilities (water and electricity)



Main Bedroom:

- Queen bed

- Large Vertical Drawer

- 40 Inches TV with Air Antenna with 60 40 local channels and Internet TV ( Fire Stick/ Roku)

- Large Closet and Ceiling Fan

- 2 Night stand Table and one Night Stand light.



2nd Room:

- 2 Queen bed

- 1 Large Vertical Drawer

- Large Closet and Ceiling Fan

- 1 Night stand Table



Living Room:

- Pull Ouch Couch with a Queen Matter commercial rated

- TV 55 Inches with Internet TV



you will be able to use the complete house, Super quiet Neighborhood, bars and restaurant walking distance to the house.NON FLOODING ZONE



House is located 100 feet away from the Clearwater main Road Gulf to Bay (60), so you can get a buss and access all the touristic places without driving.



Property Distance: from:

- 20 min away from the Tampa Airport,

- 15 min away from Saint Pete/ Clearwater airport.

- 3 Miles away from Pinellas Community College Clearwater Campus.

- 3.1 Miles away from Toronto Blue Jays Sprint training Baseball Stadium.

- 3.9 Miles away from Philadelphia Sprint training Baseball Stadium

- 1 Mile from Clearwater Downtown,

- 1 Mile from the biggest Scientology Temple

- 4 Minutes walk distance Dollar Store, Supermarket, Restaurants, and Local fun Pub Bar

- Clearwater Aquarium, Clearwater Beach night life, Clearwater Beach no more than dollar UBER ride



Essentials Included:



Kitchen

Air conditioning

Heating

Hair dryer

Hangers

Iron

Washer

Dryer

Hot water

TV

Private entrance

Shampoo

Bed linens

Extra pillows and blankets

Wifi

Ethernet connection

Microwave

Coffee maker

Refrigerator

Dishes and silverware

Cooking basics

Oven

Stove

Free parking on premises

Free street parking

BBQ grill

Patio

Backyard

Bathtub

Long term stays allowed

Cleaning before checkout

Wide hallway clearance

Step-free access

Wide doorway

Flat path to front door

Step-free access

Wide clearance to bed

Wide doorway

Accessible-height bed

Step-free access

Shower chair

Bathtub with bath chair

Wide clearance to shower, toilet

Step-free access

Wide entryway

Carbon monoxide detector

Smoke detector

First aid kit