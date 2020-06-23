All apartments in Clearwater
Find more places like 525 Yelvington Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Clearwater, FL
/
525 Yelvington Ave
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:46 AM

525 Yelvington Ave

525 Yelvington Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Clearwater
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

525 Yelvington Avenue, Clearwater, FL 33756

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
air conditioning
ceiling fan
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
internet access
Available March 1-2020 FULL FURNISHED, Large 2 Bedroom / 1 Bathroom, .Sleep 7, Welcome Pets , quiet and secure neighborhood, VERY LARGE PARKING SPACE, Sleep 7 , Queen size pull out Couch and 50 TV on living room, 40 TV Main Bedroom , Private Patio with Fence and BBQ area, Fats Internet , Local TV & Firestick internet TV, Washer and Dryer OnSite. Central A/C. Portable Pack and Play with Wheels 2X 3.5for babies, House is Fully Stack for 6 People with all of the essentials ( linens, cooking pots, silverware, towels, blankets, coffee maker, plates etc...) Tenant will be responsible for Electrical and Water Sewer bill every month. Smoke Allow only OUTSIDE on the Patio,

Refundable Deposit

Tenant pay for utilities (water and electricity)

Main Bedroom:
- Queen bed
- Large Vertical Drawer
- 40 Inches TV with Air Antenna with 60 40 local channels and Internet TV ( Fire Stick/ Roku)
- Large Closet and Ceiling Fan
- 2 Night stand Table and one Night Stand light.

2nd Room:
- 2 Queen bed
- 1 Large Vertical Drawer
- Large Closet and Ceiling Fan
- 1 Night stand Table

Living Room:
- Pull Ouch Couch with a Queen Matter commercial rated
- TV 55 Inches with Internet TV

you will be able to use the complete house, Super quiet Neighborhood, bars and restaurant walking distance to the house.NON FLOODING ZONE

House is located 100 feet away from the Clearwater main Road Gulf to Bay (60), so you can get a buss and access all the touristic places without driving.

Property Distance: from:
- 20 min away from the Tampa Airport,
- 15 min away from Saint Pete/ Clearwater airport.
- 3 Miles away from Pinellas Community College Clearwater Campus.
- 3.1 Miles away from Toronto Blue Jays Sprint training Baseball Stadium.
- 3.9 Miles away from Philadelphia Sprint training Baseball Stadium
- 1 Mile from Clearwater Downtown,
- 1 Mile from the biggest Scientology Temple
- 4 Minutes walk distance Dollar Store, Supermarket, Restaurants, and Local fun Pub Bar
- Clearwater Aquarium, Clearwater Beach night life, Clearwater Beach no more than dollar UBER ride

Essentials Included:

Kitchen
Air conditioning
Heating
Hair dryer
Hangers
Iron
Washer
Dryer
Hot water
TV
Private entrance
Shampoo
Bed linens
Extra pillows and blankets
Wifi
Ethernet connection
Microwave
Coffee maker
Refrigerator
Dishes and silverware
Cooking basics
Oven
Stove
Free parking on premises
Free street parking
BBQ grill
Patio
Backyard
Bathtub
Long term stays allowed
Cleaning before checkout
Wide hallway clearance
Step-free access
Wide doorway
Flat path to front door
Step-free access
Wide clearance to bed
Wide doorway
Accessible-height bed
Step-free access
Shower chair
Bathtub with bath chair
Wide clearance to shower, toilet
Step-free access
Wide entryway
Carbon monoxide detector
Smoke detector
First aid kit

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 525 Yelvington Ave have any available units?
525 Yelvington Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clearwater, FL.
How much is rent in Clearwater, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Clearwater Rent Report.
What amenities does 525 Yelvington Ave have?
Some of 525 Yelvington Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 525 Yelvington Ave currently offering any rent specials?
525 Yelvington Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 525 Yelvington Ave pet-friendly?
No, 525 Yelvington Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clearwater.
Does 525 Yelvington Ave offer parking?
Yes, 525 Yelvington Ave does offer parking.
Does 525 Yelvington Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 525 Yelvington Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 525 Yelvington Ave have a pool?
No, 525 Yelvington Ave does not have a pool.
Does 525 Yelvington Ave have accessible units?
No, 525 Yelvington Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 525 Yelvington Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 525 Yelvington Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

1100 Apex
1100 West Cleveland Street
Clearwater, FL 33755
Melrose On The Bay
16321 Bolesta Rd
Clearwater, FL 33760
Genesis
530 Fairwood Ave
Clearwater, FL 33759
The Standard at 2690
2690 Drew St
Clearwater, FL 33759
Madison at Roosevelt
2738 Roosevelt Blvd
Clearwater, FL 33760
City Park Clearwater
101 S Old Coachman Rd
Clearwater, FL 33765
The Sands at Clearwater
2168 Druid Rd
Clearwater, FL 33759
The Nolen Luxury Apartments
949 Cleveland Street
Clearwater, FL 33756

Similar Pages

Clearwater 1 BedroomsClearwater 2 Bedrooms
Clearwater Apartments with GymClearwater Dog Friendly Apartments
Clearwater Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FL
Largo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FL
Spring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Ultimate Medical Academy-ClearwaterFlorida Southern College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa