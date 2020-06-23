525 Yelvington Ave

Amenities
Available March 1-2020 FULL FURNISHED, Large 2 Bedroom / 1 Bathroom, .Sleep 7, Welcome Pets , quiet and secure neighborhood, VERY LARGE PARKING SPACE, Sleep 7 , Queen size pull out Couch and 50 TV on living room, 40 TV Main Bedroom , Private Patio with Fence and BBQ area, Fats Internet , Local TV & Firestick internet TV, Washer and Dryer OnSite. Central A/C. Portable Pack and Play with Wheels 2X 3.5for babies, House is Fully Stack for 6 People with all of the essentials ( linens, cooking pots, silverware, towels, blankets, coffee maker, plates etc...) Tenant will be responsible for Electrical and Water Sewer bill every month. Smoke Allow only OUTSIDE on the Patio,
Refundable Deposit
Tenant pay for utilities (water and electricity)
Main Bedroom:
- Queen bed
- Large Vertical Drawer
- 40 Inches TV with Air Antenna with 60 40 local channels and Internet TV ( Fire Stick/ Roku)
- Large Closet and Ceiling Fan
- 2 Night stand Table and one Night Stand light.
2nd Room:
- 2 Queen bed
- 1 Large Vertical Drawer
- Large Closet and Ceiling Fan
- 1 Night stand Table
Living Room:
- Pull Ouch Couch with a Queen Matter commercial rated
- TV 55 Inches with Internet TV
you will be able to use the complete house, Super quiet Neighborhood, bars and restaurant walking distance to the house.NON FLOODING ZONE
House is located 100 feet away from the Clearwater main Road Gulf to Bay (60), so you can get a buss and access all the touristic places without driving.
Property Distance: from:
- 20 min away from the Tampa Airport,
- 15 min away from Saint Pete/ Clearwater airport.
- 3 Miles away from Pinellas Community College Clearwater Campus.
- 3.1 Miles away from Toronto Blue Jays Sprint training Baseball Stadium.
- 3.9 Miles away from Philadelphia Sprint training Baseball Stadium
- 1 Mile from Clearwater Downtown,
- 1 Mile from the biggest Scientology Temple
- 4 Minutes walk distance Dollar Store, Supermarket, Restaurants, and Local fun Pub Bar
- Clearwater Aquarium, Clearwater Beach night life, Clearwater Beach no more than dollar UBER ride
Essentials Included:
Kitchen
Air conditioning
Heating
Hair dryer
Hangers
Iron
Washer
Dryer
Hot water
TV
Private entrance
Shampoo
Bed linens
Extra pillows and blankets
Wifi
Ethernet connection
Microwave
Coffee maker
Refrigerator
Dishes and silverware
Cooking basics
Oven
Stove
Free parking on premises
Free street parking
BBQ grill
Patio
Backyard
Bathtub
Long term stays allowed
Cleaning before checkout
Wide hallway clearance
Step-free access
Wide doorway
Flat path to front door
Step-free access
Wide clearance to bed
Wide doorway
Accessible-height bed
Step-free access
Shower chair
Bathtub with bath chair
Wide clearance to shower, toilet
Step-free access
Wide entryway
Carbon monoxide detector
Smoke detector
First aid kit