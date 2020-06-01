All apartments in Clearwater
Find more places like 521 MANDALAY AVENUE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Clearwater, FL
/
521 MANDALAY AVENUE
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:20 PM

521 MANDALAY AVENUE

521 Mandalay Avenue · (727) 459-5452
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Clearwater
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

521 Mandalay Avenue, Clearwater, FL 33767
Clearwater Beach

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 309 · Avail. now

$5,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2087 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
guest suite
hot tub
sauna
Resort Style living and merely steps away from the sugar-like sands of beautiful Clearwater Beach. This is a fully furnished seasonal monthly rental featuring a desirable split floor plan with 3 bedrooms and 3 full baths. The Master Suite overlooks the panorama of Mandalay Channel, Island Estates, and the Intracoastal Waterways. This unit has been tastefully furnished and all new travertine tile flooring throughout. This unit also features a guest suite with a private balcony, granite countertops in the kitchen, and voluminous 10' ceilings. Most of all this unit has a private, nearly 2,000 sqft pavered Waterfront Terrace overlooking the pool and channel! Belle Harbor is a world class residence with resort style amenities including 24 hour security and entry guard, waterfront heated pool and spa, large cabana area with fireplace and grilling facility, and an elegant Clubhouse. Enjoy your daily workout in the state of the art fitness center with sauna. Or relax with friends in the plush Social Room or entertain in the handsome Billiards Room. Escape from reality and take advantage of all Clearwater Beach has to offer during your stay at Belle Harbor! This unit also has a rental boat slip for an additional rental fee, perfect the boaters in the family.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 521 MANDALAY AVENUE have any available units?
521 MANDALAY AVENUE has a unit available for $5,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Clearwater, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Clearwater Rent Report.
What amenities does 521 MANDALAY AVENUE have?
Some of 521 MANDALAY AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 521 MANDALAY AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
521 MANDALAY AVENUE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 521 MANDALAY AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 521 MANDALAY AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clearwater.
Does 521 MANDALAY AVENUE offer parking?
No, 521 MANDALAY AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 521 MANDALAY AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 521 MANDALAY AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 521 MANDALAY AVENUE have a pool?
Yes, 521 MANDALAY AVENUE has a pool.
Does 521 MANDALAY AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 521 MANDALAY AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 521 MANDALAY AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 521 MANDALAY AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 521 MANDALAY AVENUE?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

1100 Apex
1100 West Cleveland Street
Clearwater, FL 33755
Bainbridge Bayside
19355 Us Highway 19 N
Clearwater, FL 33764
Genesis
530 Fairwood Ave
Clearwater, FL 33759
Palms of Clearwater
25 N Belcher Rd
Clearwater, FL 33765
City Park Clearwater
101 S Old Coachman Rd
Clearwater, FL 33765
The Sands at Clearwater
2168 Druid Rd
Clearwater, FL 33759
Ashford at Feather Sound Apartments
13621 Feather Sound Cir E
Clearwater, FL 33762
The Nolen Luxury Apartments
949 Cleveland Street
Clearwater, FL 33756

Similar Pages

Clearwater 1 BedroomsClearwater 2 Bedrooms
Clearwater Apartments with GymClearwater Dog Friendly Apartments
Clearwater Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FL
Largo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FL
Spring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Ultimate Medical Academy-ClearwaterFlorida Southern College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity