521 MANDALAY AVENUE

Resort Style living and merely steps away from the sugar-like sands of beautiful Clearwater Beach. This is a fully furnished seasonal monthly rental featuring a desirable split floor plan with 3 bedrooms and 3 full baths. The Master Suite overlooks the panorama of Mandalay Channel, Island Estates, and the Intracoastal Waterways. This unit has been tastefully furnished and all new travertine tile flooring throughout. This unit also features a guest suite with a private balcony, granite countertops in the kitchen, and voluminous 10' ceilings. Most of all this unit has a private, nearly 2,000 sqft pavered Waterfront Terrace overlooking the pool and channel! Belle Harbor is a world class residence with resort style amenities including 24 hour security and entry guard, waterfront heated pool and spa, large cabana area with fireplace and grilling facility, and an elegant Clubhouse. Enjoy your daily workout in the state of the art fitness center with sauna. Or relax with friends in the plush Social Room or entertain in the handsome Billiards Room. Escape from reality and take advantage of all Clearwater Beach has to offer during your stay at Belle Harbor! This unit also has a rental boat slip for an additional rental fee, perfect the boaters in the family.