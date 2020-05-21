All apartments in Clearwater
3504 Brigadoon Dr.

3504 Brigadoon Cir · No Longer Available
Location

3504 Brigadoon Cir, Clearwater, FL 33759

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
pool
ceiling fan
carpet
2/2 Town Home in Brigadoon - Rare end unit available for rent. Recent updates include paint, carpet, ceiling fans, and fixtures. The two bedrooms upstairs each have their own full bathroom, the powder room is on the first floor. There is a separate living room and family room. Two open patios view a park like setting. The community has a pool and a paved walking trail. Conveniently located off Drew St. between US 19 and McMullen Booth.
Please call Andrea Rogers 727-492-3544

Florida Real Estate Inc.
3730 Tampa Road Suite 5
Oldsmar, Fl 34677

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4919046)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3504 Brigadoon Dr. have any available units?
3504 Brigadoon Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clearwater, FL.
How much is rent in Clearwater, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Clearwater Rent Report.
What amenities does 3504 Brigadoon Dr. have?
Some of 3504 Brigadoon Dr.'s amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3504 Brigadoon Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
3504 Brigadoon Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3504 Brigadoon Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 3504 Brigadoon Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 3504 Brigadoon Dr. offer parking?
No, 3504 Brigadoon Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 3504 Brigadoon Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3504 Brigadoon Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3504 Brigadoon Dr. have a pool?
Yes, 3504 Brigadoon Dr. has a pool.
Does 3504 Brigadoon Dr. have accessible units?
No, 3504 Brigadoon Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 3504 Brigadoon Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 3504 Brigadoon Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
