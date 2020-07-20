All apartments in Clearwater
Last updated March 29 2019 at 1:59 PM

3009 CATHERINE DRIVE

3009 Catherine Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3009 Catherine Drive, Clearwater, FL 33759

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
No longer taking applications at the moment. Located near popular McMullen Booth Road with access to Tampa or St. Pete/Clearwater airports, award-winning Clearwater Beach, sports and entertainment venues and some of the best shopping and dining around. This 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom 1 car garage duplex is clean and nicely renovated. Freshly painted and new wood look linoleum in the bedrooms and sparkling white tiles in the living areas of the home means no carpet and plenty of charm. New washer and dryer. This duplex also has a fenced backyard and a private enclosed patio off the master bedroom. Bright and cheerful in a great location.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

