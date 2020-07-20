3009 CATHERINE DRIVE

Amenities

No longer taking applications at the moment. Located near popular McMullen Booth Road with access to Tampa or St. Pete/Clearwater airports, award-winning Clearwater Beach, sports and entertainment venues and some of the best shopping and dining around. This 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom 1 car garage duplex is clean and nicely renovated. Freshly painted and new wood look linoleum in the bedrooms and sparkling white tiles in the living areas of the home means no carpet and plenty of charm. New washer and dryer. This duplex also has a fenced backyard and a private enclosed patio off the master bedroom. Bright and cheerful in a great location.