Home
/
Clearwater, FL
/
2975 MISSION DRIVE E
Last updated March 27 2019 at 1:29 PM

2975 MISSION DRIVE E

2975 Mission Drive West · No Longer Available
Location

2975 Mission Drive West, Clearwater, FL 33759

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
gym
pool
pool table
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
game room
pool
pool table
shuffle board
2 bed/1 bath villa in the 55+ community of Mission Hills! Kitchen features tile floors, a side-by-side refrigerator w/ water/ice dispenser & gas stove/range, buffet bar w/ additional cabinets & closet pantry. Laminate & tile floors throughout make it easy to clean! Crown molding throughout! Master Bed features TWO walk-in closets! Guest Bed also has a walk-in closet! Bathroom w/ step-in shower & stackable washer/dryer. Front & back porch displays beautiful lush landscaping. Community amenities include a heated pool, shuffleboard & parks w/ picnic tables. Community clubhouse offers activities to get to know your neighbors, library, game room w/ ping pong, pool table, card tables, cardio fitness equipment, & a bingo/dining venue with stage. Located close to Publix for convenient grocery shopping and close to restaurants. Short drive to airports & award-winning beaches!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2975 MISSION DRIVE E have any available units?
2975 MISSION DRIVE E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clearwater, FL.
How much is rent in Clearwater, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Clearwater Rent Report.
What amenities does 2975 MISSION DRIVE E have?
Some of 2975 MISSION DRIVE E's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2975 MISSION DRIVE E currently offering any rent specials?
2975 MISSION DRIVE E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2975 MISSION DRIVE E pet-friendly?
No, 2975 MISSION DRIVE E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clearwater.
Does 2975 MISSION DRIVE E offer parking?
No, 2975 MISSION DRIVE E does not offer parking.
Does 2975 MISSION DRIVE E have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2975 MISSION DRIVE E offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2975 MISSION DRIVE E have a pool?
Yes, 2975 MISSION DRIVE E has a pool.
Does 2975 MISSION DRIVE E have accessible units?
No, 2975 MISSION DRIVE E does not have accessible units.
Does 2975 MISSION DRIVE E have units with dishwashers?
No, 2975 MISSION DRIVE E does not have units with dishwashers.
