2975 MISSION DRIVE E

2 bed/1 bath villa in the 55+ community of Mission Hills! Kitchen features tile floors, a side-by-side refrigerator w/ water/ice dispenser & gas stove/range, buffet bar w/ additional cabinets & closet pantry. Laminate & tile floors throughout make it easy to clean! Crown molding throughout! Master Bed features TWO walk-in closets! Guest Bed also has a walk-in closet! Bathroom w/ step-in shower & stackable washer/dryer. Front & back porch displays beautiful lush landscaping. Community amenities include a heated pool, shuffleboard & parks w/ picnic tables. Community clubhouse offers activities to get to know your neighbors, library, game room w/ ping pong, pool table, card tables, cardio fitness equipment, & a bingo/dining venue with stage. Located close to Publix for convenient grocery shopping and close to restaurants. Short drive to airports & award-winning beaches!