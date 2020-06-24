All apartments in Clearwater
Find more places like 2830 WILDWOOD DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Clearwater, FL
/
2830 WILDWOOD DRIVE
Last updated September 23 2019 at 11:25 PM

2830 WILDWOOD DRIVE

2830 Wildwood Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Clearwater
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2830 Wildwood Drive, Clearwater, FL 33761
Oak Forest of Countryside

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
Pristine rental home being offered in the manicured community of Oak Forest in Countryside! The interior features an open living/dining room combination with a full wall of pocket sliding glass doors which gives you a great view of the pool area. The family room flows into the kitchen with Corian Countertops, white appliances and neutral cabinetry. Large laundry room includes the washer/dryer and lots of storage and counterspace! The master suite is very spacious with a large walk-in closet, vanity area with updated countertop and cabinetry, and a separate shower stall and commode. The second bedroom has private access to the guest bath making this a great second master suite. The large covered patio has a resurfaced pool that is perfect for entertaining or just relaxing throughout the year!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2830 WILDWOOD DRIVE have any available units?
2830 WILDWOOD DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clearwater, FL.
How much is rent in Clearwater, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Clearwater Rent Report.
What amenities does 2830 WILDWOOD DRIVE have?
Some of 2830 WILDWOOD DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2830 WILDWOOD DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
2830 WILDWOOD DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2830 WILDWOOD DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 2830 WILDWOOD DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clearwater.
Does 2830 WILDWOOD DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 2830 WILDWOOD DRIVE offers parking.
Does 2830 WILDWOOD DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2830 WILDWOOD DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2830 WILDWOOD DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 2830 WILDWOOD DRIVE has a pool.
Does 2830 WILDWOOD DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 2830 WILDWOOD DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 2830 WILDWOOD DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2830 WILDWOOD DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Town Place
2545 NE Coachman Rd
Clearwater, FL 33765
Gateway North
2681 Roosevelt Blvd
Clearwater, FL 33760
The District at Clearwater
3021 State Road 590
Clearwater, FL 33759
The Standard at 2690
2690 Drew St
Clearwater, FL 33759
Madison at Roosevelt
2738 Roosevelt Blvd
Clearwater, FL 33760
Palms of Clearwater
25 N Belcher Rd
Clearwater, FL 33765
The Sands at Clearwater
2168 Druid Rd
Clearwater, FL 33759
Serenity Lane Apartments
2065 N Highland Ave
Clearwater, FL 33755

Similar Pages

Clearwater 1 BedroomsClearwater 2 Bedrooms
Clearwater Apartments with GymClearwater Dog Friendly Apartments
Clearwater Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FL
Largo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FL
Spring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Ultimate Medical Academy-ClearwaterFlorida Southern College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa