2830 WILDWOOD DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool

Pristine rental home being offered in the manicured community of Oak Forest in Countryside! The interior features an open living/dining room combination with a full wall of pocket sliding glass doors which gives you a great view of the pool area. The family room flows into the kitchen with Corian Countertops, white appliances and neutral cabinetry. Large laundry room includes the washer/dryer and lots of storage and counterspace! The master suite is very spacious with a large walk-in closet, vanity area with updated countertop and cabinetry, and a separate shower stall and commode. The second bedroom has private access to the guest bath making this a great second master suite. The large covered patio has a resurfaced pool that is perfect for entertaining or just relaxing throughout the year!