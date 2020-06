Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

***Available Now*** 3BR 1BA corner lot home features a covered front porch entry, living and dining room combination, stainless steel kitchen appliances, a one-car garage and a backyard patio overlooking a fenced-in backyard. Come make this home yours! Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Renter's insurance required.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.