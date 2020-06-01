2724 VIA MURANO

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher recently renovated walk in closets gym

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities car wash area gym game room playground pool hot tub tennis court

The Grand Venezia is a luxury resort style community located on Tampa Bay. This ground floor 3 bedroom unit features an office/den with French Doors and fully furnished with top of the line Tommy Bahama style furniture, kitchenware, tv's, linens and accessories. Beautiful ceramic tile in the living areas and neutral carpet in the 3 bedrooms. The kitchen has granite counter tops with eat-in area located next to the family room which can be a TV room or game room. The 3 bedrooms feature a split plan with the Master Bedroom having a large walk-in closet. The Master bathroom has a luxurious Roman tub/shower. Full size washer/dryer located inside the unit. The Grand Venezia's community amenities include a heated pool/spa, tennis courts, playground, & free car wash area. Enjoy walking or jogging the 1.5 mile paved path overlooking Tampa Bay. The updated fitness center is open 24/7. 24/7 attended guard pavilion.