Last updated June 2 2020 at 4:26 AM

2724 VIA MURANO

2724 Via Murano · (727) 415-5210
Location

2724 Via Murano, Clearwater, FL 33764

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 619 · Avail. now

$2,500

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1870 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
car wash area
gym
game room
playground
pool
hot tub
tennis court
The Grand Venezia is a luxury resort style community located on Tampa Bay. This ground floor 3 bedroom unit features an office/den with French Doors and fully furnished with top of the line Tommy Bahama style furniture, kitchenware, tv's, linens and accessories. Beautiful ceramic tile in the living areas and neutral carpet in the 3 bedrooms. The kitchen has granite counter tops with eat-in area located next to the family room which can be a TV room or game room. The 3 bedrooms feature a split plan with the Master Bedroom having a large walk-in closet. The Master bathroom has a luxurious Roman tub/shower. Full size washer/dryer located inside the unit. The Grand Venezia's community amenities include a heated pool/spa, tennis courts, playground, & free car wash area. Enjoy walking or jogging the 1.5 mile paved path overlooking Tampa Bay. The updated fitness center is open 24/7. 24/7 attended guard pavilion.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2724 VIA MURANO have any available units?
2724 VIA MURANO has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Clearwater, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Clearwater Rent Report.
What amenities does 2724 VIA MURANO have?
Some of 2724 VIA MURANO's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2724 VIA MURANO currently offering any rent specials?
2724 VIA MURANO isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2724 VIA MURANO pet-friendly?
No, 2724 VIA MURANO is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clearwater.
Does 2724 VIA MURANO offer parking?
No, 2724 VIA MURANO does not offer parking.
Does 2724 VIA MURANO have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2724 VIA MURANO offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2724 VIA MURANO have a pool?
Yes, 2724 VIA MURANO has a pool.
Does 2724 VIA MURANO have accessible units?
No, 2724 VIA MURANO does not have accessible units.
Does 2724 VIA MURANO have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2724 VIA MURANO has units with dishwashers.
