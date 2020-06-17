All apartments in Clearwater
2721 VIA MURANO
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:20 PM

2721 VIA MURANO

2721 Via Murano · (727) 410-2514
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2721 Via Murano, Clearwater, FL 33764

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 315 · Avail. now

$1,450

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 890 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
cable included
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
cable included
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
business center
car wash area
clubhouse
playground
pool
hot tub
tennis court
Available FURNISHED only. Beautifully furnished with Tommy Bahama style furnishings, this one bedroom one bath ground floor condo unit with 890 sqft heated in the gated water front community of Grand Venezia provides residents resort style living and luxury amenities all year round. Fully furnished including appliances, TV, kitchenware, linens and more. Dual bath sinks, granite counter tops, tile floor throughout. Amenities include clubhouse with heated pool/spa, business center, tennis, playground, car care center, 1.5 mile paved walking track overlooking Tampa Bay. Water and basic cable included in rent. Annual lease preferred at listing price. Shorter lease three to six months will be considered at higher rent. Please call for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2721 VIA MURANO have any available units?
2721 VIA MURANO has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Clearwater, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Clearwater Rent Report.
What amenities does 2721 VIA MURANO have?
Some of 2721 VIA MURANO's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2721 VIA MURANO currently offering any rent specials?
2721 VIA MURANO isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2721 VIA MURANO pet-friendly?
No, 2721 VIA MURANO is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clearwater.
Does 2721 VIA MURANO offer parking?
No, 2721 VIA MURANO does not offer parking.
Does 2721 VIA MURANO have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2721 VIA MURANO offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2721 VIA MURANO have a pool?
Yes, 2721 VIA MURANO has a pool.
Does 2721 VIA MURANO have accessible units?
No, 2721 VIA MURANO does not have accessible units.
Does 2721 VIA MURANO have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2721 VIA MURANO has units with dishwashers.
