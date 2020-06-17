2721 VIA MURANO

Amenities

Available FURNISHED only. Beautifully furnished with Tommy Bahama style furnishings, this one bedroom one bath ground floor condo unit with 890 sqft heated in the gated water front community of Grand Venezia provides residents resort style living and luxury amenities all year round. Fully furnished including appliances, TV, kitchenware, linens and more. Dual bath sinks, granite counter tops, tile floor throughout. Amenities include clubhouse with heated pool/spa, business center, tennis, playground, car care center, 1.5 mile paved walking track overlooking Tampa Bay. Water and basic cable included in rent. Annual lease preferred at listing price. Shorter lease three to six months will be considered at higher rent. Please call for details.