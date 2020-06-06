All apartments in Clearwater
Last updated September 23 2019 at 11:24 PM

2705 VIA MURANO

2705 via Murano · No Longer Available
Location

2705 via Murano, Clearwater, FL 33764

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
walk in closets
24hr gym
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
car wash area
24hr gym
playground
pool
hot tub
tennis court
This GROUND floor unit is located in the much sought after gated, waterfront property of the Grand Venezia at Baywatch. This 2 bedroom/2 bath 1st floor UNFURNISHED unit features tile in the living and dining room and carpeted bedrooms. The kitchen has granite counter tops and breakfast bar. The master bath has a tub/shower and the bedroom features a walk-in closet. The second bath has a walk-in shower. Community amenities included a heated pool/spa, tennis courts, playground & free car wash area. Enjoy walking or jogging the 1.5 mile path overlooking Tampa Bay. 24/7 attended guard pavilion. 24 hour fitness center.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2705 VIA MURANO have any available units?
2705 VIA MURANO doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clearwater, FL.
How much is rent in Clearwater, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Clearwater Rent Report.
What amenities does 2705 VIA MURANO have?
Some of 2705 VIA MURANO's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2705 VIA MURANO currently offering any rent specials?
2705 VIA MURANO isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2705 VIA MURANO pet-friendly?
No, 2705 VIA MURANO is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clearwater.
Does 2705 VIA MURANO offer parking?
No, 2705 VIA MURANO does not offer parking.
Does 2705 VIA MURANO have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2705 VIA MURANO offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2705 VIA MURANO have a pool?
Yes, 2705 VIA MURANO has a pool.
Does 2705 VIA MURANO have accessible units?
No, 2705 VIA MURANO does not have accessible units.
Does 2705 VIA MURANO have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2705 VIA MURANO has units with dishwashers.
