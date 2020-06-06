2705 VIA MURANO

Amenities
This GROUND floor unit is located in the much sought after gated, waterfront property of the Grand Venezia at Baywatch. This 2 bedroom/2 bath 1st floor UNFURNISHED unit features tile in the living and dining room and carpeted bedrooms. The kitchen has granite counter tops and breakfast bar. The master bath has a tub/shower and the bedroom features a walk-in closet. The second bath has a walk-in shower. Community amenities included a heated pool/spa, tennis courts, playground & free car wash area. Enjoy walking or jogging the 1.5 mile path overlooking Tampa Bay. 24/7 attended guard pavilion. 24 hour fitness center.