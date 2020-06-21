2685 SABAL SPRINGS CIRCLE

Amenities

Beautiful 2/2 water view ground floor Condo in desirable Misty Springs. Move in ready ! Brand new AC, water heater, carpet & paint. Great layout with large rooms. Eat-in kitchen with pass-thru to dining room. Sliders from living room and master bedroom out to screened porch overlooking peaceful pond! Huge master has walk-in closet. Ceiling fans in living room and both bedrooms. Inside laundry with full size washer & dryer. Located directly across from pool and walking distance to tennis courts. One assigned carport and plenty of guest parking. Rent includes water, sewer and basic cable. Convenient location - close to everything including the Countryside Mall with all the new stores, restaurants, Cobb movie theater and Whole Foods. New fitness center just opened up too. You will LOVE living at Misty Springs !!! No pets please.