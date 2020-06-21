All apartments in Clearwater
2685 SABAL SPRINGS CIRCLE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2685 SABAL SPRINGS CIRCLE

2685 Sabal Springs Circle · No Longer Available
Location

2685 Sabal Springs Circle, Clearwater, FL 33761
Misty Springs

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
carport
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
carport
gym
parking
pool
guest parking
media room
tennis court
Beautiful 2/2 water view ground floor Condo in desirable Misty Springs. Move in ready ! Brand new AC, water heater, carpet & paint. Great layout with large rooms. Eat-in kitchen with pass-thru to dining room. Sliders from living room and master bedroom out to screened porch overlooking peaceful pond! Huge master has walk-in closet. Ceiling fans in living room and both bedrooms. Inside laundry with full size washer & dryer. Located directly across from pool and walking distance to tennis courts. One assigned carport and plenty of guest parking. Rent includes water, sewer and basic cable. Convenient location - close to everything including the Countryside Mall with all the new stores, restaurants, Cobb movie theater and Whole Foods. New fitness center just opened up too. You will LOVE living at Misty Springs !!! No pets please.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2685 SABAL SPRINGS CIRCLE have any available units?
2685 SABAL SPRINGS CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clearwater, FL.
How much is rent in Clearwater, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Clearwater Rent Report.
What amenities does 2685 SABAL SPRINGS CIRCLE have?
Some of 2685 SABAL SPRINGS CIRCLE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2685 SABAL SPRINGS CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
2685 SABAL SPRINGS CIRCLE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2685 SABAL SPRINGS CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 2685 SABAL SPRINGS CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clearwater.
Does 2685 SABAL SPRINGS CIRCLE offer parking?
Yes, 2685 SABAL SPRINGS CIRCLE does offer parking.
Does 2685 SABAL SPRINGS CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2685 SABAL SPRINGS CIRCLE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2685 SABAL SPRINGS CIRCLE have a pool?
Yes, 2685 SABAL SPRINGS CIRCLE has a pool.
Does 2685 SABAL SPRINGS CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 2685 SABAL SPRINGS CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 2685 SABAL SPRINGS CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2685 SABAL SPRINGS CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
