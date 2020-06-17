All apartments in Clearwater
Find more places like 2649 Pebble Beach Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Clearwater, FL
/
2649 Pebble Beach Drive
Last updated April 23 2020 at 9:35 PM

2649 Pebble Beach Drive

2649 Pebble Beach Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Clearwater
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2649 Pebble Beach Drive, Clearwater, FL 33761
Clubhouse Estates

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
See the Video Property Tour

Available NOW! Beautiful 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath, 2 car garage home w/ screened lanai overlooking the salt water pool and fenced backyard. This 2,000 SF home is located on a corner lot and features a spacious living/dining room combo open to the kitchen and split bedroom floor plan. There is an additional den space with dry bar off the kitchen and opens to the pool area. The master bedroom has an en suite bath with a walk-in closet, separate large shower stall, and double vanity. Kitchen features wood cabinets, granite counters, and breakfast bar. Newer stainless steel appliances include range, microwave, dishwasher, and French door refrigerator with ice. Flooring is wood-look tile and carpet. Ceiling fans and blinds throughout. Custom closet features can be found in the bedrooms and updated vanities, floors and fixtures in the baths. Large laundry room with extra storage. Pool service included in rent. Great location and central to restaurants, shopping, great schools, parks, airports, and a short drive to Honeymoon Island and Clearwater's famous beaches.

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $75 per adult application fee that is non-refundable and a $150 Lease Coordination Fee. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening; (7) be aware that some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have bad credit references, have ever been evicted or have poor rental history.

Apply to Rent this Home

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2649 Pebble Beach Drive have any available units?
2649 Pebble Beach Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clearwater, FL.
How much is rent in Clearwater, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Clearwater Rent Report.
What amenities does 2649 Pebble Beach Drive have?
Some of 2649 Pebble Beach Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2649 Pebble Beach Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2649 Pebble Beach Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2649 Pebble Beach Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2649 Pebble Beach Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2649 Pebble Beach Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2649 Pebble Beach Drive offers parking.
Does 2649 Pebble Beach Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2649 Pebble Beach Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2649 Pebble Beach Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2649 Pebble Beach Drive has a pool.
Does 2649 Pebble Beach Drive have accessible units?
No, 2649 Pebble Beach Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2649 Pebble Beach Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2649 Pebble Beach Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

1100 Apex
1100 West Cleveland Street
Clearwater, FL 33755
Bainbridge Bayside
19355 Us Highway 19 N
Clearwater, FL 33764
The Standard at 2690
2690 Drew St
Clearwater, FL 33759
Solaris Key
2855 Gulf To Bay Blvd
Clearwater, FL 33759
Palms of Clearwater
25 N Belcher Rd
Clearwater, FL 33765
Amalfi at Clearwater
106 Hampton Rd
Clearwater, FL 33759
The Sands at Clearwater
2168 Druid Rd
Clearwater, FL 33759
Prospect Towers
801 Chestnut St
Clearwater, FL 33756

Similar Pages

Clearwater 1 BedroomsClearwater 2 Bedrooms
Clearwater Apartments with GymClearwater Dog Friendly Apartments
Clearwater Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FL
Largo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FL
Spring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Ultimate Medical Academy-ClearwaterFlorida Southern College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa