2649 Pebble Beach Drive

on-site laundry granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage granite counters microwave range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking pool garage

Available NOW! Beautiful 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath, 2 car garage home w/ screened lanai overlooking the salt water pool and fenced backyard. This 2,000 SF home is located on a corner lot and features a spacious living/dining room combo open to the kitchen and split bedroom floor plan. There is an additional den space with dry bar off the kitchen and opens to the pool area. The master bedroom has an en suite bath with a walk-in closet, separate large shower stall, and double vanity. Kitchen features wood cabinets, granite counters, and breakfast bar. Newer stainless steel appliances include range, microwave, dishwasher, and French door refrigerator with ice. Flooring is wood-look tile and carpet. Ceiling fans and blinds throughout. Custom closet features can be found in the bedrooms and updated vanities, floors and fixtures in the baths. Large laundry room with extra storage. Pool service included in rent. Great location and central to restaurants, shopping, great schools, parks, airports, and a short drive to Honeymoon Island and Clearwater's famous beaches.



