2629 CEDAR VIEW COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities media room

COMPLETELY UPDATED 3/2 Villa in the Winding Wood Community at Countryside. As you enter, you're immediately greeted by the OPEN CONCEPT layout and modern wood-look plank tile flooring throughout the entire house. The kitchen has been tastefully designed with shaker-style cabinetry, "Fantasy Brown" granite counter tops, breakfast bar, subway tile backsplash, stainless steel appliances, and lots of storage space!!!

The Master bedroom offers ample space for a king-sized bed and features a walk-in closet. Both bathrooms have been completely updated with granite counter tops, glass tile, vanities and fixtures. The additional bedrooms are located off the kitchen and both have ample closet space! The backyard is fully fenced for privacy and has been brick paved to enjoy outdoor entertaining. A short walk or drive up to the Westfield Mall you'll find a movie theatre, grocery shopping, restaurants and much more... this beautiful and well located villa is completely MAINTENANCE FREE and will not last long, make your appointment today!