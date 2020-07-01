All apartments in Clearwater
2629 CEDAR VIEW COURT

2629 Cedar View Court · No Longer Available
Location

2629 Cedar View Court, Clearwater, FL 33761
Winding Wood

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
media room
COMPLETELY UPDATED 3/2 Villa in the Winding Wood Community at Countryside. As you enter, you're immediately greeted by the OPEN CONCEPT layout and modern wood-look plank tile flooring throughout the entire house. The kitchen has been tastefully designed with shaker-style cabinetry, "Fantasy Brown" granite counter tops, breakfast bar, subway tile backsplash, stainless steel appliances, and lots of storage space!!!
The Master bedroom offers ample space for a king-sized bed and features a walk-in closet. Both bathrooms have been completely updated with granite counter tops, glass tile, vanities and fixtures. The additional bedrooms are located off the kitchen and both have ample closet space! The backyard is fully fenced for privacy and has been brick paved to enjoy outdoor entertaining. A short walk or drive up to the Westfield Mall you'll find a movie theatre, grocery shopping, restaurants and much more... this beautiful and well located villa is completely MAINTENANCE FREE and will not last long, make your appointment today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2629 CEDAR VIEW COURT have any available units?
2629 CEDAR VIEW COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clearwater, FL.
How much is rent in Clearwater, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Clearwater Rent Report.
What amenities does 2629 CEDAR VIEW COURT have?
Some of 2629 CEDAR VIEW COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2629 CEDAR VIEW COURT currently offering any rent specials?
2629 CEDAR VIEW COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2629 CEDAR VIEW COURT pet-friendly?
No, 2629 CEDAR VIEW COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clearwater.
Does 2629 CEDAR VIEW COURT offer parking?
No, 2629 CEDAR VIEW COURT does not offer parking.
Does 2629 CEDAR VIEW COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2629 CEDAR VIEW COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2629 CEDAR VIEW COURT have a pool?
No, 2629 CEDAR VIEW COURT does not have a pool.
Does 2629 CEDAR VIEW COURT have accessible units?
No, 2629 CEDAR VIEW COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 2629 CEDAR VIEW COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2629 CEDAR VIEW COURT has units with dishwashers.

