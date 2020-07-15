All apartments in Clearwater
Find more places like 2606 Cedar View Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Clearwater, FL
/
2606 Cedar View Ct
Last updated July 2 2019 at 10:24 PM

2606 Cedar View Ct

2606 Cedar View Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Clearwater
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2606 Cedar View Court, Clearwater, FL 33761
Winding Wood

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
carport
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/6220ac8075 ---- 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom with a carport. Large living room with vaulted ceilings and plenty of windows for natural light. Townhome located in Countryside area, easy access to Tampa and the beaches. This community features a pool and walking distance to Countryside mall. $60 application fee per adult 12 month lease Serious inquiries only. Pets under 25 pounds accepted. Rental requirements Stable rental history No recent evictions Stable source of income Income of 3 times the rent No recent criminal history Security deposit is equal to rent Move in costs: First & last & deposit, if applicant meets all requirements, if not and you\'re approved you may have to pay additional deposits. Coming Soon!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2606 Cedar View Ct have any available units?
2606 Cedar View Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clearwater, FL.
How much is rent in Clearwater, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Clearwater Rent Report.
What amenities does 2606 Cedar View Ct have?
Some of 2606 Cedar View Ct's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2606 Cedar View Ct currently offering any rent specials?
2606 Cedar View Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2606 Cedar View Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 2606 Cedar View Ct is pet friendly.
Does 2606 Cedar View Ct offer parking?
Yes, 2606 Cedar View Ct offers parking.
Does 2606 Cedar View Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2606 Cedar View Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2606 Cedar View Ct have a pool?
Yes, 2606 Cedar View Ct has a pool.
Does 2606 Cedar View Ct have accessible units?
No, 2606 Cedar View Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 2606 Cedar View Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 2606 Cedar View Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Promenade at Belleair
2159 Nursery Rd
Clearwater, FL 33764
Bay Cove
19135 US-19 N
Clearwater, FL 33764
Bainbridge Bayside
19355 Us Highway 19 N
Clearwater, FL 33764
Bayside Arbors
2729 Seville Blvd
Clearwater, FL 33764
Gateway North
2681 Roosevelt Blvd
Clearwater, FL 33760
Palms of Clearwater
25 N Belcher Rd
Clearwater, FL 33765
Prospect Towers
801 Chestnut St
Clearwater, FL 33756
The Nolen Luxury Apartments
949 Cleveland Street
Clearwater, FL 33756

Similar Pages

Clearwater 1 BedroomsClearwater 2 Bedrooms
Clearwater Apartments with GymsClearwater Pet Friendly Places
Clearwater Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FL
Largo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FL
Spring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Ultimate Medical Academy-ClearwaterFlorida Southern College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa