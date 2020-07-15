2606 Cedar View Ct

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/6220ac8075 ---- 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom with a carport. Large living room with vaulted ceilings and plenty of windows for natural light. Townhome located in Countryside area, easy access to Tampa and the beaches. This community features a pool and walking distance to Countryside mall. $60 application fee per adult 12 month lease Serious inquiries only. Pets under 25 pounds accepted. Rental requirements Stable rental history No recent evictions Stable source of income Income of 3 times the rent No recent criminal history Security deposit is equal to rent Move in costs: First & last & deposit, if applicant meets all requirements, if not and you\'re approved you may have to pay additional deposits. Coming Soon!