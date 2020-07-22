2346 DRUID ROAD E

Amenities
BACK ON THE MARKET !!!, PERFECT ANNUAL RENT PRICE INCLUDE ALL; Water, Trash Service, Sewer, Ground Maintenance, Heated Pool, Fitness Center, Clubhouse. Build in 2005 Beautiful All Furnished Home in 40+ Age Hillcrest Community in Clearwater Beach Area., #1 Beach in US. Home with over 1000 Sq Ft. with 2 Bdrms, 2 Baths, Carport for 2 Cars. Kitchen with Breakfast Island, Dining Area and Living Room Combo. All Appliances including Washer and Dryer stays. HOA Fee or about $650/Month is paid by the Owner. Excellent Location, Minutes to Beach, Shopping, Restaurants, Airports. Pet Friendly and Very Active Community.