Amenities

pet friendly garage carpet

Unit Amenities carpet Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

Loma Linda Townhouse - 2068 Loma Linda Clearwater - Give us a call to come preview this comfortable 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom town-home situated in mid Pinellas county.



Pull right up in your car into the private 1 car garage. This home is freshly painted inside and out. Also included is brand new plank laminate flooring.



Enjoy the outdoors in your cozy private fenced back yard. This convenient central location gives you quick access to major retailers/restaurants and Countryside Mall to the East and about 10 minutes to the beach causeways to the west. Doesn’t get any better than that.



Call us now to schedule your showing appointment!



Apply online or at : WWW.RPMTradeWinds.com - click on the rentals tab



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5878160)