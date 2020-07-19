Rent Calculator
Home
/
Clearwater, FL
/
2036 SUNSET MEADOW DRIVE
Last updated June 22 2019 at 6:39 AM
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2036 SUNSET MEADOW DRIVE
2036 Sunset Meadow Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Clearwater
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Location
2036 Sunset Meadow Drive, Clearwater, FL 33763
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
CUTE 2 BEDROOM 2 BATH TOWNHOME CENTRALLY LOCATED IN CLEARWATER HAS A ONE
CAR GARAGE
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2036 SUNSET MEADOW DRIVE have any available units?
2036 SUNSET MEADOW DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Clearwater, FL
.
How much is rent in Clearwater, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Clearwater Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2036 SUNSET MEADOW DRIVE have?
Some of 2036 SUNSET MEADOW DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2036 SUNSET MEADOW DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
2036 SUNSET MEADOW DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2036 SUNSET MEADOW DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 2036 SUNSET MEADOW DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Clearwater
.
Does 2036 SUNSET MEADOW DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 2036 SUNSET MEADOW DRIVE offers parking.
Does 2036 SUNSET MEADOW DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2036 SUNSET MEADOW DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2036 SUNSET MEADOW DRIVE have a pool?
No, 2036 SUNSET MEADOW DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 2036 SUNSET MEADOW DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 2036 SUNSET MEADOW DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 2036 SUNSET MEADOW DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2036 SUNSET MEADOW DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Altierus Career College-Tampa