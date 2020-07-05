All apartments in Clearwater
1974 FREEDOM DRIVE
Last updated January 28 2020 at 8:26 AM

1974 FREEDOM DRIVE

1974 Freedom Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1974 Freedom Drive, Clearwater, FL 33755

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
APPLICATION IN PROCESS Elegant High Ceilings spaciousness & Like New! Large tile and NO carpet. Granite & stainless steel appliances in the Oversized kitchen. Huge Den with custom built-in wall shelving could be a 5th bedroom on the 1st floor plus downstairs full bathroom. Covered porch off of the living room. Wrought iron stair railings leading Upstairs to 4 bedrooms & 3 full bathrooms with a Huge Loft area with its own refrigerator & sink area. Large master bedroom with balcony & luxury bathroom with jacuzzi tub & shower for 2. Separate Laundry Washer/Dryer included. Privacy with no rear neighbors and lots of trees. Brick paved circular drive. Oversized 2 car garage. Big backyard. Pets accepted on a pet by pet basis and pet deposit determined upon pet approval. Lawn care included. Available now. One year lease minimum.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1974 FREEDOM DRIVE have any available units?
1974 FREEDOM DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clearwater, FL.
How much is rent in Clearwater, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Clearwater Rent Report.
What amenities does 1974 FREEDOM DRIVE have?
Some of 1974 FREEDOM DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1974 FREEDOM DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
1974 FREEDOM DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1974 FREEDOM DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1974 FREEDOM DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 1974 FREEDOM DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 1974 FREEDOM DRIVE offers parking.
Does 1974 FREEDOM DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1974 FREEDOM DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1974 FREEDOM DRIVE have a pool?
No, 1974 FREEDOM DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 1974 FREEDOM DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 1974 FREEDOM DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1974 FREEDOM DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1974 FREEDOM DRIVE has units with dishwashers.

