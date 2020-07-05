1974 FREEDOM DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

APPLICATION IN PROCESS Elegant High Ceilings spaciousness & Like New! Large tile and NO carpet. Granite & stainless steel appliances in the Oversized kitchen. Huge Den with custom built-in wall shelving could be a 5th bedroom on the 1st floor plus downstairs full bathroom. Covered porch off of the living room. Wrought iron stair railings leading Upstairs to 4 bedrooms & 3 full bathrooms with a Huge Loft area with its own refrigerator & sink area. Large master bedroom with balcony & luxury bathroom with jacuzzi tub & shower for 2. Separate Laundry Washer/Dryer included. Privacy with no rear neighbors and lots of trees. Brick paved circular drive. Oversized 2 car garage. Big backyard. Pets accepted on a pet by pet basis and pet deposit determined upon pet approval. Lawn care included. Available now. One year lease minimum.