Home
/
Clearwater, FL
/
1958 Los Lomas Drive
Last updated April 29 2020 at 9:24 PM

1958 Los Lomas Drive

1958 Los Lomas Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1958 Los Lomas Drive, Clearwater, FL 33763
Valencia Park

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1441607

All homes offered by Great Jones are as-is unless otherwise arranged. Standard utility services provided, service costs are due as a monthly charge in addition to the rent. If this property is in an HOA, approval to move in may be subject to separate HOA application and application fee's.
|Amenities: Dogs ok,Cats ok
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1958 Los Lomas Drive have any available units?
1958 Los Lomas Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clearwater, FL.
How much is rent in Clearwater, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Clearwater Rent Report.
Is 1958 Los Lomas Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1958 Los Lomas Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1958 Los Lomas Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1958 Los Lomas Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1958 Los Lomas Drive offer parking?
No, 1958 Los Lomas Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1958 Los Lomas Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1958 Los Lomas Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1958 Los Lomas Drive have a pool?
No, 1958 Los Lomas Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1958 Los Lomas Drive have accessible units?
No, 1958 Los Lomas Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1958 Los Lomas Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1958 Los Lomas Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1958 Los Lomas Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1958 Los Lomas Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

