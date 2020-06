Amenities

This 3/2/2 home in Clearwater is move in ready with an open floor plan. Throughout this home is ceramic tile for easy cleaning and newer windows for efficiency. The kitchen has granite countertops with stainless steel appliances and an extra cabinet that can be used with your high top breakfast stools. Both bathrooms have been upgraded. You can relax on your cute front porch or enjoy the back patio with a pergola, mature landscaping that is maintenance free. There also is a shed for extra storage and a fenced yard for privacy.