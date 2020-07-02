All apartments in Clearwater
19369 US Highway 19 North

19369 US Highway 19 N · No Longer Available
Location

19369 US Highway 19 N, Clearwater, FL 33764

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
coffee bar
dog park
elevator
24hr gym
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
Brand new luxury waterfront community in Clearwater. Great price to live at a waterfront community - prices based on floor. Pool, fitness center and hammock garden overlooking the water. Dock scheduled for 2020. Poolside dining area with bar seating, grilles and outdoor TV. 24 hour fitness center with fitness on demand, community lounge with free coffee bar, dog park and pet spa, tot lot, gorgeous kitchens with side by side refrigerators, quartz countertops, wood floors in living area, 2 closets in bedroom, screened in patios, gated community plus elevators.
Just contact Suzie via phone, email, or text for tours. (727-420-7912) office/cell/text)
Realtor/Apartment Locator & FLORIDA NATIVE
We will even do the search for you. Out of town and leasing sight unseen? I will be happy to go take pictures/videos. Coming into town with one day to look? I will be happy to meet you at the properties or take you around.
** A Team Rentals and Home Sales (Premier & Personal in the Bay area

One month free if you sign lease in January and move this month or February.....Year lease - renter pays for water/sewer/trash/electric-(Please note prices and availability subject to change daily-Prices are base rent and photos are of the model)**Qualifying: 3 x rent. Credit and background checks. App fees are per person. Deposit may vary with credit history*

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/19369-us-hwy-19-n-clearwater-fl-33764-usa-unit-3/48a84f56-cae8-4973-8353-1ccf5afe3f47

(RLNE5473164)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

